Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

The NFL news cycle received a jolt this week when Tua Tagovailoa took aim at former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during an interview with The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

But while the fallout from Tagovailoa’s comments has largely been focused on the Dolphins quarterback referring to the now-Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator as a “terrible person,” Stephen A. Smith thinks there was something more sinister to the sit down interview.

During Wednesday’s episode of First Take, Smith debated Tagovailoa’s comments and Flores’ reaction to them with Kimberley A. Martin and Mike Tannenbaum. And in doing so, the ESPN star accused Le Batard of being in cahoots with Tagovailoa, the Dolphins and the NFL to help discredit Flores, who filed a lawsuit accusing the league and multiple teams (including the Dolphins) of racial discrimination in 2022.

“I don’t think it’s an accident that Tua said what he said when he said it. I don’t think it’s an accident that Dan Le Batard asked him when he asked him,” Smith said. “Dan Le Batard does his show in Miami. Dan Le Batard lives in Miami. Dan Le Batard is in Miami all day, every day, all the time. And now is when you ask that question? That ain’t no damn accident.”

Smith went on to clarify he didn’t know for certain that Le Batard and Tagovailoa had coordinated the question and response, he was just putting the pieces together based on his own experience.

“I could be wrong,” Smith admitted. “I don’t know. I’m speculating openly and openly admit that. I’m just watching it because as a scribe, as a reporter long before I became a pundit, I’ve been in this business for 30 years now. I’ve seen it. And I know most of the time, again you connect dots. And if you’re Miami and you’re in the NFL, even though Molly [Qerim] is absolutely right, both things can be true.

“When you got a case pending against you, you’re looking for an advantage. Tua provided it. Brian Flores didn’t knock it down. I’m saying that’s the reality. What comes of it? I have no idea. But that is the reality.”

On his own show Thursday, Le Batard laughed off the accusation, pointing out the ridiculous nature of the interview, which also featured Jon “Stugotz” Weiner and executive producer Chris Cote, who was wearing shorts. It’s also worth noting that the question that led to Tagovailoa’s response — in which Le Batard asked about the differences between playing for Flores and Mike McDaniel — was a natural one considering the Meadowlark Media co-founder’s ongoing fascination with the current Dolphins head coach’s coaching style.

All things considered, that’s a pretty major accusation Smith lobbed at Le Batard without any proof, especially considering the racial nature of Flores’ lawsuit. Over the years, the two former ESPN colleagues have seemingly had a complicated relationship, with Smith’s allegations being just the latest example.

