Photo credit: ESPN

Got a problem with Pat McAfee’s allegiance to Aaron Rodgers? Kiss McAfee’s left and right butt cheeks, then tell him Stephen A. Smith sent you.

McAfee made his weekly appearance on First Take Tuesday morning, and during the segment, Smith broached the always polarizing topic of Aaron Rodgers.

Stephen A. Smith has an important message for the Pat McAfee-Aaron Rodgers haters. Kiss Pat McAfee’s ass. Twice. pic.twitter.com/HvC0gwQqtK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2023



“Pat McAfee, I want to veer left for a quick second here,” Smith said. “Play this sound bite when you and Aaron Rodgers are on the air together today. I want you to tell the public out there who’s been critical and questioning your relationship to kiss your ass. They wish they had the relationship, okay?”

It sounds like Stephen A. Smith wishes he had McAfee’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers, the 39-year-old NFL quarterback who he routinely refers to as a “bad man,” in a complimentary way. Many of Rodgers’ critics, however, consider the quarterback a “bad man” in a less than complimentary way. But Smith didn’t just want to share his support for the McAfee-Rodgers partnership that subsequently has become an ESPN partnership, he desperately wants the polarizing quarterback to hear his message.

“Tell them to kiss your ass, twice,” Smith reiterated to McAfee. “That’s right, quote Stephen A., okay? It’s ridiculous. Anybody in this business knows, that all of us, anytime you can have a relationship with an elite player who is unapologetic about the commentary he provides, all of us would want those relationships. Props to you for having it, and the hell with all those naysayers. I’m saying that! Pat McAfee’s not saying that, I’m saying it. Okay? So make sure you quote me on that.”

Last week, McAfee felt like he had to ward off the critics in a lengthy rant after it was reported that he pays Rodgers upwards of one million dollars to appear on his show. McAfee blasted Andrew Marchand, who had the news first, as a “rat,” claiming the New York Post reporter was out to make him look bad.

There was nothing wrong with Marchand’s report or the way it was written. Just like there is nothing wrong with McAfee paying Rodgers to come on his show once a week during the NFL season. Did anyone really believe Rodgers was taking an hour or so out of his week, every week, for the last four NFL seasons to do McAfee a favor?

Radio hosts and stations have long been paying players, coaches and reporters to make weekly appearances on their shows. The amount Rodgers gets paid might be groundbreaking, but by no means is this a new practice in sports media.

But McAfee’s issue was never with Marchand, it was undoubtedly with the droves of Aaron Rodgers critics on social media who saw a headline and relished the opportunity to mock their partnership. And Stephen A. Smith has now invited those critics to kiss McAfee’s ass.

Smith’s right, McAfee’s relationship with Rodgers is one that a lot of sports hosts and entertainers will envy for the attention it garners. But the critics of that relationship seemed to irk McAfee last week.

Rodgers is a polarizing figure, portraying himself as a fake news slayer who preaches anti-vax narratives. And every time it seems like it’s been a while since Rodgers made a headline, he seemingly recognizes the lull and seeks to make a headline. Rodgers is an attention seeker and McAfee offers him a large weekly platform to garner attention. Four years into their relationship, you would think McAfee has learned to accept the criticism that comes their way.

[First Take]