ESPN Sunday Night Baseball logo

Despite ESPN more than likely getting out of the MLB business entirely next season, the network is still investing in some alternative broadcast options for this season.

The network announced on Wednesday that it will produce six Sunday Night Baseball games this season with an accompanying Statcast Edition to air on ESPN2 and the ESPN App. ESPN2 will also air a Statcast Edition of the Home Run Derby in July.

As the name would suggest, this altcast is catered towards analytics junkies by implementing advanced metrics and data into the broadcast. Per the announcement, Statcast telecasts will feature a pitch predictor, metrics of the pitch itself, and “avatar-based Statcast replays.”

Sports Video Group’s Brandon Costa covered Statcast‘s debut last season, where graphics like a hitter’s “Damage Zone” could be seen on-screen.

ESPN is planning seven “Statcast Edition” alternate broadcasts this @MLB season. Six on Sunday Night Baseball; the other during the HR Derby. Dates:

6/22

6/29

7/14 (HRD)

7/20

7/27

8/3

8/10 We covered this production last year if you’d like to read more: https://t.co/7fDiyyUWIw pic.twitter.com/k7qlsRU3OE — Brandon Costa (@SVG_Brandon) March 12, 2025

Kevin Brown, the lead play-by-play announcer for MASN’s coverage of the Baltimore Orioles and an ESPN college sports announcer, will call the action alongside former MLB pitcher Trevor May and MLB Statcast insider Mike Petriello. The same trio handled Statcast duties for ESPN last season.

Sunday Night Baseball: Statcast Edition will debut on June 22 for a game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. The other five matchups have yet to be announced.