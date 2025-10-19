Photo Credit: ESPN

Stanford beat Florida State 20-13 early Sunday morning in a game that ended with a controversial goal-line stand on an untimed down. FSU running back Gavin Sawchuk took a shovel pass and was ruled inches short. The call was upheld after review.

The problem? There was no definitive camera angle showing what happened.

The lasting image from the broadcast shows exactly what the ACC replay center was working with — four or five available camera angles, labeled A through G, with most of them elevated. None provided a clear look at whether Sawchuk broke the plane before getting tackled by Stanford linebacker Matt Rose.

Was this a bare-bones production because of the late kickoff and lower-priority matchup? Or did cameras go offline during a broadcast that had picture issues throughout the second half, problems serious enough that ESPN displayed “Technical Difficulties” on screen?

Whatever the crux of the issue was, it was a pretty maddening situation for fans, especially for those wanting some clarity on the decisive play of the game.

I thought he was in, but that final play is a microcosm of the disaster FSU finds itself in. Playing at 2:15 AM ET on the West Coast against a team they voted not to be in their conference, while ESPN has technical difficulties with their cameras the entire second half. — Jordan Silversmith (@jsilversmith24) October 19, 2025

The limited angles weren’t just a problem on the final play. There were two critical reviews late in the game — one on a fourth-down catch that looked like it might have bounced, and the final goal-line stand. For both reviews, the camera setup didn’t have anything remotely helpful to provide a definitive look.

The ball is literally on the ground lmao

How was this a catch for Florida state pic.twitter.com/wLaihtSNxL — John (@iam_johnw) October 19, 2025

The final sequence itself was wild enough without broadcast issues compounding it. Tommy Castellanos got knocked out on a targeting penalty in the fourth quarter with Stanford up 20-13. FSU turned it over on downs with about five minutes left. Stanford punted with 63 seconds remaining. True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry, in for the injured Castellanos, completed a 53-yard desperation heave to Micahi Danzy to get to the Stanford 9 with two seconds left.

On the next play, Stanford defensive back Che Ojarikre was called for pass interference in the end zone, giving FSU an untimed down from the two-yard line. Sperry threw a shovel pass to Sawchuk, who fought toward the goal line before Rose brought him down.

The officials ruled him short. Replay couldn’t overturn it because there was no angle that definitively showed otherwise.

Stanford stops Florida state short of the Goal Line CHAOS pic.twitter.com/gM1h6oBXH0 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 19, 2025

The ACC has promoted its replay center transparency this season, letting viewers listen to review conversations during select broadcasts. That worked well in games like Virginia-FSU in September, where multiple camera angles gave officials clear looks and the audio let everyone understand the decision-making process. But transparency doesn’t help when the infrastructure isn’t there.

This wasn’t a Group of Five game on a regional network. This was ESPN’s national late-night window featuring two Power Four programs, with Florida State desperately trying to avoid its ninth straight ACC loss. And when the game came down to inches at the goal line, there was no camera positioned to see those inches clearly.

College football solved this problem years ago. Pylon cams have become standard equipment for major broadcasts, providing the exact goal-line angles needed for plays like this. ESPN uses them regularly for college football, often with sponsorship helping cover costs. The technology exists. The infrastructure exists. For whatever reason, Stanford-FSU didn’t have it when it mattered most.

You can’t blame replay officials for upholding the call when they don’t have a clear angle showing otherwise. That’s how replay works. If it’s not indisputable, the call stands. But the limited camera setup visible in that ACC replay center image raises questions about why a conference game on ESPN didn’t have better coverage for a goal-line situation everyone knew was coming.