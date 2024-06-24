Screen grab: ESPN

In the world of sports analysis, there are freezing takes. And then there’s whatever you want to call Jason Whitlock’s stance on Angel Reese.

Last week, the Blaze Media host referred to the Chicago Sky rookie forward as “arguably the most overrated athlete in all of sports.” To say that Whitlock’s take aged like milk would be an insult to dairy, as Reese scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in an 88-87 victory over rival Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Following the best performance of the LSU product’s rookie season, many were unsurprisingly quick to remind Whitlock of what he had just said about her five days earlier. And while he didn’t quite double down on his criticism, he did his best to continue to attempt to discredit Reese’s on-court ability.

“She’s unskilled,” Whitlock replied to a post reminding him of his quote about Reese. “But she also has a higher bball IQ than I gave her credit for. She knows how to play. She’s a terrific competitor. Her game is to establish post position and she works hard to get it. That type of effort will make her highly effective.”

She’s unskilled. But she also has a higher bball IQ than I gave her credit for. She knows how to play. She’s a terrific competitor. Her game is to establish post position and she works hard to get it. That type of effort will make her highly effective. https://t.co/lwCgUcanRr — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 23, 2024

A longtime critic of Whitlock’s, Stan Verrett couldn’t help but seize on the opportunity to point out that his former ESPN colleague was essentially admitting that he wasn’t as familiar with Reese’s game as he had previously portrayed.