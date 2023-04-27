After two years, the SRX Series is moving from CBS to ESPN and switching from Saturday to Thursday night. ESPN will bring back the Thursday Night Thunder branding when SRX begins its six-race season on July 13.

While SRX is switching networks and nights, don’t expect much difference in the broadcasting crew. Allen Bestwick will reprise his role as play-by-play person for the series, while Matt Yocum returns as lead pit reporter.

Three different driver analysts will be in the booth with Bestwick. NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and IndyCar driver Conor Daly return to the series. Logano will work three of the six races (Stafford, Berlin, and Eldora), while Daly will be on for two races (Motor Mile and Lucas Oil). NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip will make his SRX broadcasting debut in the second race at Thunder Road.

For the upcoming season, there will be eight full-time drivers and a handful of part-time racers. Hailie Deegan and Brad Keselowski were added to the full-time list, joining previous champs Tony Stewart and Marco Andretti. Clint Bowyer, Kyle Busch, Ron Capps, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suárez, and Kenny Wallace will make their SRX racing debut in a part-time role.

[ESPN PR]