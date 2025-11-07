Credit: SportsCenter on ESPN

Jaylen Brown is the talk of the NBA lately, facing down a future that no man wants to confront.

In multiple recent games, Brown has smeared hair dye onto his defenders’ jerseys. While Brown has not addressed it directly, he recently posted on X that “AI is getting out of hand,” in an apparent attempt to sidestep allegations that he is going bald — and to fight off father time.

However, in a Twitch stream before the season, Brown was seen placing a call to LeBron James to ask James for advice on balding. In the same livestream, Brown received a haircut and treatment from his barber and openly acknowledged that he was trying different chemicals to slow the process.

Now that the dye is making a mess on game nights, it’s suddenly open season for fans and media to tease Brown about his hair loss. And Thursday on SportsCenter, anchor Christine Williamson had a laugh over Brown’s resistance to the inevitable.

“As a bald person, I think everybody should just embrace their bald,” Williamson, who has flexed the bald look for as long as she has been on air, said to close out the show. “I don’t understand why men don’t just embrace the fact that they’re balding. I think they need to let it go.”

Brown clearly is dreading the day when his hair thins to the point of no return. Basketball players, as the only major star athletes in America who do not wear hats or helmets, are right in the spotlight as they lose their hair.

Brown is not the only NBA athlete to visibly fight a losing battle against Father Time atop their dome.

But to Williamson, a man like Brown accepting his fate is nothing to be embarrassed by. In fact, she said Thursday on SportsCenter, it is beautiful.

“Bald is beautiful. Just do it,” Williamson said. “Shave it all off. It doesn’t matter.”