Courtesy of ESPN

ESPN has reached agreements with two high school basketball stars to become the face of SportsCenter’s new merchandise brand, but some fear it could compromise its ability to cover the sport.

ESPN revealed today an agreement with high school basketball stars Kaleena Smith and Beckham Black to become the faces of SportsCenter NEXT’s new content and merchandise initiative. According to ESPN, the new merchandising line is intended to celebrate “the intersection of high school sports culture, fashion, and an emergent sector of sports fandom.”

“The SportsCenter NEXT brand brings youth culture and sports to life on a daily basis,” said Kaitee Daley, Senior Vice President of Social, Digital and Streaming Content at ESPN. “It made all the sense in the world to team up with Kaleena and Beckham as they bring their A-game to audience connection both on and off the court.”

Black is the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black and is ranked No. 2 in SportsCenter NEXT’s Class of 2027 boys rankings. Smith is ranked No. 1 in the girls rankings.

It is those rankings that some worry could represent a conflict of interest for ESPN, including former ESPN host Jemele Hill.

Now this poses some very interesting ethical questions considering ESPN does high school rankings. Hmm. https://t.co/AbzWAamT2Y — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 16, 2026

so the entity that ranks high school players is going to be paying two of the highest ranked players, ok then https://t.co/KK8rXh3BVE — Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) June 16, 2026

High school rankings, like the ones compiled by ESPN, are key parts of the recruiting process for these athletes. It would be impossible for college coaches to monitor every high school basketball player in the country; these rankings give them a tool that makes that much easier. But if ESPN has a financial interest in athletes it also ranks, that could complicate the impartiality of those rankings.

Of course, ESPN’s recruiting rankings are also a popular product for fan consumption. But if fans begin to perceive biases in the rankings due to ESPN sponsoring certain athletes, it could drive them towards alternatives.

On the other hand, ESPN has long maintained separation between its business deals and its editorial side. In theory, as long as it can keep the interests of these divisions fully separate, the network can continue to make these sorts of deals without issue.