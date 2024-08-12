Credit: ESPN

Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim will have some special guests on First Take Tuesday through Thursday this week.

Several SportsCenter anchors will be stopping by as part of a three-day takeover event.

Per an ESPN announcement, Matt Barrie and Shae Cornette will join the show on Tuesday, August 13. Elle Duncan will be there on Wednesday, August 14. Then on Thursday, August 15, Randy Scott, Gary Striewski, Nicole Briscoe, and Michael Eaves will all make appearances.

“I’m excited to welcome the tremendous talent from SportsCenter this week,” said Stephen A. Smith in a statement. “First Take is a melting pot of ideas and personalities, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to combine two of ESPN’s flagship brands together.”

Chris Russo will still be there on Wednesday along with Duncan and he’s bound to be mad about a few things.

“We’re all looking forward to not only bringing the fun we have on SportsCenter to a new audience,” said Randy Scott in a statement. “We’re also excited to see for ourselves that Stephen A., Molly, and Mad Dog are, in fact, real people and not just brilliant sports media legends created in a lab somewhere.”

The takeover brings together the two shows have have arguably defined ESPN the most over the past 40 years. For a long time, SportsCenter was the cornerstone of the Worldwide Leader’s day. These days, First Take sets the tone and sports discussion on the network and across social media.

Perhaps a SportsCenter/First Take/Pat McAfee Show collab will be next, that is, if Pat wouldn’t make it weird.

