Disney plans to blow it out for America’s 250th birthday next year.

The company is planning a 24-hour cross-platform television extravaganza to celebrate July 4, 2026, marking 250 years of American independence, according to a report by Ethan Shanfeld in Variety.

As part of the company-wide activation, which will begin next month on Veterans Day and culminate in the July 4 marathon, ESPN’s SportsCenter will begin a new segment called “America’s Team” designed to find out “which team most embodies the United States.”

Dallas Cowboys fans will be on the edge of their seats.

SportsCenter has become a destination for similar recurring segments on ESPN recently. This past summer, the network’s flagship news program reprised a “50 States in 50 Days” segment that it originally aired in 2005. That feature took SportsCenter on the road for 50 consecutive days, highlighting a story from each state.

“America’s Team” will be part of a larger Disney-wide activation to celebrate 250 years of American independence. Good Morning America will continue its “50 States in 50 Weeks” segment, and National Geographic is launching a show called “America in Superlatives.”

Disney’s efforts will culminate in the 24-hour television marathon on July 4, which will be a busy day in sports. Not only will MLB, which has made a concerted effort to own the holiday in recent years, have a full slate of games, but there will also be two Round of 16 World Cup games on July 4. Of course, those World Cup games will air on Fox. However, it’s safe to say ESPN will likely play some role in Disney’s 24-hour marathon. The network does own rights to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, after all.

Per Variety, Disney’s 24-hour broadcast will be led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir, “alongside hosts and personalities from ABC News, ESPN, and National Geographic.”

“At its heart, America’s story is one of imagination, ambition, and possibility — the same ideals that have guided Disney since the beginning,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said. “This celebration honors both a nation and a spirit that never stop dreaming about what’s next.”