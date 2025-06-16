Credit: ESPN

Technically speaking, ESPN’s SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days tour will encompass 51 places in 51 days, but we understand that doesn’t quite roll off the tongue as easily.

Back in May, the Worldwide Leader announced that beginning June 27, it will hit the road with SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days, “a nationwide tour designed to bring SportsCenter and its anchors directly to fans across the country.”

On Monday, they released the full schedule, which includes stops in all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C. The seven-week initiative consists of a mix of live on-site shows and storytelling segments from a different state for 50 consecutive days.

Some of the notable highlights include:

A Scott Van Pelt-hosted SportsCenter in Washington, D.C., to kick off the tour.

A live show from UFC 317 in Las Vegas with Nicole Briscoe and Michael Eaves.

July 4th in NYC for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest & Subway Series with Treavor Scales at Nathan’s and Kevin Connors at the Yankees-Mets game.

An appearance at the MLB Home Run Derby in Atlanta with Elle Duncan and Kevin Negandhi.

SportsCenter at the ESPYS in Los Angeles with Kevin Negandhi and Elle Duncan.

Live from WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis with Hannah Storm and Elle Duncan.

Little League World Series SportsCenter in Williamsport, Pa., with Kevin Negandhi

The flagship show will also make stops at unique spots and hidden gem locations, such as the BMX Mount Rushmore Nationals in South Dakota, the Rubik’s WCA World Championship in Seattle, the Cornhusker State Games in Nebraska, and the Maine Lobster Festival.

This is the second time ESPN has conducted such an enterprise. In 2005, they embarked on a 50-state “SportsCenter Across America” tour.

