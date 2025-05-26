Credit: ESPN

Sports remain uniquely unifying, even as our country seems more divided by the day. While we may root for different teams in difficult color jerseys, the experience of cheering on athletes doing amazing feats brings us extraordinary joy.

When ESPN announced that its flagship show SportsCenter is traveling to 50 states in 50 days this summer, this felt like the most American thing for The Worldwide Leader in Sports.

It’s not altruistic. It’s business.

ESPN is launching its direct-to-consumer product this fall, and this move is a great way to market a new platform. However, by watching more people across the U.S.A., viewers might get some relief from the vicious news cycle and see the rest of America. There are benefits, even through the prism of games and fandom.

SportsCenter has taken its show on this journey before. Two decades ago, SportsCenter Across America happened. Something this ambitious changes a person’s perspective. I can speak from personal experience. As the child of immigrants, I remember all 50 states I’ve been to—from the first (New York as a toddler) to the last (Delaware in 2021).

Naturalized citizens have a special view of America. Our parents sacrificed a lot to bring us to what was once a foreign country to them. It takes bravery to leave your homeland for a new nation. You don’t fully appreciate what your parents did until you’re older. My family left small towns in Jamaica to relocate to New York City. I can’t even imagine how jarring that was. We lived two miles from Shea Stadium (RIP), and my first sporting event was a New York Mets game.

Sports were always a part of my family’s connection to our new home. We quickly learned as much as we could about baseball, football, and basketball as we did about American history. Taking the U.S. naturalization test was a breeze compared to figuring out why the New York Jets were so bad almost every year.

Not surprisingly, I chose a career writing about sports. Visiting every state wasn’t a lifelong ambition. It’s not like I had a childhood yearning to check out Wyoming or the Dakotas. However, when you’re a sports reporter, you’re on the road frequently, going to places you never previously considered.

Hello Delaware!



Wasn’t born in this country but this #FourthofJuly weekend I accomplished one of the most American things you can do. Officially visited all 50 states. #nemoursestate pic.twitter.com/RDZRvn4T9r — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) July 3, 2021

After a while, it suddenly dawns on you that you’ve been to 37 states. Why not see the rest? So, over the next eight years, I slowly traveled across America. (Note: airport stopovers DO NOT count as a visit. You had to do some activity not on airport grounds.). Dog sledding in Alaska? Marathon in Hawaii? I’ll do it! When I finally completed the trek, it appropriately ended in Delaware. I visited America’s first state on the Fourth of July weekend of 2021.

It was an emotional journey and something to be proud of because of what I’ve learned from the people I’ve met. While there are differences in every state, so much more unites us as a country. That’s important to remember these days. Not everyone can be blessed to see every state, but SportsCenter bringing those states to us is the next best thing.

SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days starts June 27. According to ESPN, it will include “storytelling segments” from a different state each day for 50 consecutive days. I’m looking forward to it because the story of America is about each of us. Whether you’re a naturalized citizen from Jamaica or an American born in Utah, there is always something wondrous to learn about our nation.