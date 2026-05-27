Credit: NBC Connecticut

Longtime Connecticut sports anchor and reporter Gabrielle Lucivero doesn’t have to go very far for her next gig.

After nearly nine years at NBC Connecticut, Lucivero announced that she was leaving the station, but would be heading to Bristol, where she’ll cover WNBA and other sports for ESPN.

“11 years and 11 days since I walked into my first day as a local news reporter in Binghamton, NY, I signed off from my local sports job in Hartford, CT,” she wrote on a Monday Instagram post. “I came to NBC CT 8 years ago wanting to be a sports reporter…. Three Olympics, eight NCAA titles, seven Final Fours, one thousand high school championships… I got married, bought our first house, Connecticut is home. And it will stay home! I’ll be down the road at ESPN and on the sidelines for the WNBA.”

ESPN confirmed to Awful Announcing that Lucivero will be doing WNBA-related work across the company’s programming, in addition to her role on the Connecticut Sun broadcast team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby (@glucivero)

Prior to joining NBC Connecticut, the Boston University grad had stints with TV stations in Rochester, Syracuse, and Binghamton, New York, and also worked for Fox Sports and SNY.