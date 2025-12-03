Credit: ESPN, © Kirby Lee

ESPN announced Tuesday it had reached a multi-year extension with sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado.

While Maldonado had been initially hired in Aug. 2024 on a non-exclusive basis, she is now exclusively with ESPN.

Maldonado provides sports betting coverage and analysis for college football, NFL, golf, and tennis, primarily for ESPN.com’s betting editorial coverage.

“I’m grateful to keep building with ESPN,” she said in a press release. “This is a place that values preparation and perspective, and that’s the work that drives me. I’m proud of what we’ve built so far and motivated to keep bringing clarity and real insights to the sports betting space.”

Before joining ESPN, Maldonado worked for Yahoo! Sports, VSiN, and had a long stint at PokerNews.

“Pamela has elevated our sports betting coverage by using a combination of extensive sports knowledge, analytical research, and entertainment,” said Andrew Feldman, Senior Deputy Editor at ESPN.com. “We’re glad to have her back as we continue to provide fans with the best-in-class sports betting coverage they seek from our analysts.”

Grateful for the trust, the work, the late nights, the spreadsheets, the flights, the reps, and every person who pushed me to grow. Keep workin’ https://t.co/WkZUA57PLb — Pamela Maldonado (@pamelam35) December 2, 2025

Maldonado is the second betting analyst that ESPN has re-signed in the last few months, re-upping with Erin Dolan on a multi-year contract in September.

The announcement also comes as the company transitions from the disappointing ESPN Bet platform to a new partnership with DraftKings, with a presumed emphasis on sports betting content on their channels and apps in the months ahead.