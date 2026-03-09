Syndication: blueridgenow.com

The Southern Conference, or SoCon, will air on ESPN platforms for many years to come.

On Monday, the network announced a multiyear media rights extension that will keep the SoCon on ESPN through the 2031-32 academic year. The deal will include expanded linear exposure for the SoCon, particularly for its men’s basketball inventory.

The new deal, which begins next season, ensures the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship game will be telecast on ESPN “for multiple years of the deal,” while semifinal games are guaranteed to air on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. For the first time, the SoCon is also guaranteed regular-season men’s basketball games on ESPN or ESPN2, and the Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship game will be slotted into ESPNU each season.

Financial terms for the agreement were not disclosed.

All football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball home games will stream live on ESPN’s digital platforms under the new deal. In total, at least 750 live events will air annually across ESPN platforms. These include Olympic sports such as men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, track and field, wrestling, softball, and baseball.

Monday’s announcement comes just hours before the Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship game between East Tennessee State and Furman tips off on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The SoCon has historically been a breeding ground for teams that can do some damage in the NCAA Tournament, including schools like Mercer, Furman, Wofford, and Chattanooga.

Securing increased linear distribution for the next six years should help the conference stay top of mind for Cinderella-watchers each March.