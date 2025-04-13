Photo Credit: ESPN+

Even the best baseball broadcasters can have trouble filling the downtime that comes along with baseball or softball games, often going into long and detailed stories that the audience may find boring.

ESPN play-by-play man Pete Sousa didn’t run into this issue on the call of Saturday’s Big 12 softball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Houston Cougars, thanks to his keen observation skills regarding Texas Tech softball coach Gerry Glasco.

In between pitches in the top of the fourth inning, the broadcast showed a shot of Glasco sitting on the edge of the dugout while enjoying some kind of soda. Instead of ignoring this, Sousa tried to figure out which soda Glasco was drinking, quickly determining it to be a Diet Dr. Pepper Cream Soda.

“2-0 Texas Tech. And there is Gerry Glasco. What do we have, a Diet Dr. Pepper? He’s an Illinois guy, so maybe we’ve got… That’s a Diet Dr. Pepper, the cream version. Which is a lot for me on my stomach. But for a grizzled veteran like that, he goes leaded… I give him props,” said Sousa.

ESPN+ announcer Pete Sousa was impressed by Texas Tech softball coach Gerry Glasco drinking some Diet Dr. Pepper Cream Soda during Friday’s game. pic.twitter.com/TEPzwaIflL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 12, 2025

As the next pitch came in from Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady, Sousa returned to speaking about the action on the field. But for as brief as it was, it was a funny bit of commentary about Gerry Glasco.

Say what you will about Glasco’s choice of drink during games. But the results for his Red Raiders team have been as good as you can ask for.

Texas Tech would go on to win the game 6-2, their 13th in-conference game, tying the program record for most Big 12 wins in a season.