Mother Nature claimed ESPN’s Skycam as a casualty Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch informed viewers early in the first quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl between Penn State and Clemson that the network’s overhead camera system was down due to weather-related technical issues.

“Want to let folks know that are watching, we do have some technical difficulties,” Pasch said following a Penn State field goal with over eight minutes remaining in the opening quarter. “One thing that’s been impacted because of the snowstorm — the blizzard that hit New York last night — is that our Skycam is not working right now.”

New York got hammered by a winter storm Friday night into Saturday morning, with forecasts calling for 6-9 inches of snow in the Bronx. The storm left Yankee Stadium’s playing surface covered in white, creating challenging conditions for both teams and ESPN’s production crew.

The Skycam has become one of ESPN’s signature angles for college football, providing that overhead video game perspective viewers now expect. But the system relies on cables suspended over the field and computer controls, making it vulnerable when conditions get ugly. High winds grounded the camera during the 2009 Las Vegas Bowl when gusts hit 40 mph, and Saturday’s snowstorm apparently caused similar problems.

Saturday’s Pinstripe Bowl marked the second time in three years Penn State has played in the game at Yankee Stadium. The 2014 matchup against Boston College featured much milder conditions, with temperatures in the low 50s. This year’s game kicked off with temperatures around 28 degrees and snow still falling intermittently.

For Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, the weather provided a first-time experience. The South Carolina-based coach said before the game he’d never coached or played in snow, calling it potentially “an amazing experience” for his team.