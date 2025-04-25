Credit: Jimmy Traina on X via ESPN

The fall of Shedeur Sanders was the big story of Round 1 of the NFL Draft, but fortunately, Sanders didn’t have to face endless interview requests and sad shots of him in the Green Bay green room. Instead, Sanders was home in northeast Texas with family at a draft-night celebration.

Of course, ESPN’s all-out coverage of the draft included a live feed peeking into Sanders’s celebration. As Sanders was passed over by the Saints, Steelers, and Giants, the broadcast frequently cut to that feed to get an instant reaction from the Sanders family.

Right after Pittsburgh selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon over Sanders at No. 21, ESPN cut to the Sanders feed as analyst Louis Riddick gave his strong response to the move. However, as ESPN flashed over, neither their broadcast nor the ABC draft broadcast was on the huge television screens at the Sanders residence.

Instead, Sanders and his loved ones tuned into the NFL Network coverage, which featured a larger-than-life image of Ian Rapoport onscreen.

That seemingly didn’t fly for ESPN. Within seconds, the feed froze while Riddick’s monologue continued. After a beat, it flashed back to the ESPN desk.

ESPN cuts to Shedeur Sanders house, which had the NFL Network and @RapSheet on and the picture immediately freezes. TV business is so dirty. pic.twitter.com/Hh8KvTbX4O — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 25, 2025

While it’s a little funny that ESPN producers didn’t clock NFL Network being on at the Sanders house before cutting to them, it’s no surprise they would be territorial about their broadcast. ESPN pays big bucks for the rights to air the draft.

At the same time, ESPN is reportedly close to the goal line on a deal to acquire NFL Media. That would mean that the NFL Network and all its staff, including Rapoport, may not be the opposition for long.

Maybe by next year’s NFL Draft, ESPN won’t have to worry about any broadcast besides its own.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Update: Awful Announcing has learned this was a technical error with the feed rather than an intentional cut over NFL Network footage being shown at Saunders’ party.