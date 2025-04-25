Photo Credit: ESPN

Shedeur Sanders was not selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But while his name was not called, it was said — a lot.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s longtime NFL Draft analyst, made Sanders a talking point throughout Thursday night’s first round. This included when the Tennessee Titans were on the clock, minutes away from making Miami quarterback Cam Ward the No. 1 overall pick.

Along with spending much of the Cam Ward pick announcement talking about the Browns-Jaguars trade, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Louis Riddick spent 2 minutes talking about Shedeur Sanders right before the whole football world knew the Titans were taking Ward. #NFL #NFLDraft [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) April 24, 2025 at 9:50 PM

It didn’t stop there.

While there was initially some frustration that Ward — as the clear No. 1 pick — was being completely overshadowed, that happened to several other first-round picks, as well.

As the Steelers were leading into the No. 21 pick, it was brought up several times that Sanders would be a possible fit there.

Mel Kiper ahead of pick No. 20: “Shedeur (Sanders), I’m amazed right now that he’s still on the board, as I was with Aaron Rodgers.” #NFL #NFLDraft https://t.co/T49wUdkVPL pic.twitter.com/e3PiRFhwZi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2025

ESPN shows that its Draft Day predictor thought there was a 96% chance Shedeur Sanders would go by the 21st pick. Mel Kiper then names numerous star/Hall of Fame quarterbacks that were passed over in the draft. #NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/2DnHa4hjEI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2025

But when the Steelers picked at 21, Sanders’ name was not called.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

The thinking was that the Pittsburgh Steelers could take Shedeur Sanders at No. 21. They did not. Mel Kiper Jr. thought that should be the pick. “If I’m Pittsburgh… Shedeur Sanders… to pass on him at this stage at pick 21… come on.” #NFL #NFLDraft [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) April 24, 2025 at 10:57 PM

Another possible landing spot came later in the draft when the New York Giants traded up to the No. 25 pick. But while the Giants did select a quarterback, it was Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart.

Naturally, Kiper quickly made it clear that he’d prefer Sanders.

The Giants traded up to the No. 25 pick to take a quarterback… Jaxson Dart. *Several seconds of silence from the ESPN crew* “Wow… alright…” – Mike Greenberg “I like Jaxson Dart. I love Shedeur.” – Mel Kiper again then names great QBs that were passed over. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/vSPp0c2XAk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2025

To be clear, other ESPN analysts were critical — or at least unsure — of Sanders as a prospect. It’s also not as though Kiper was the only analyst defending Sanders. On the NFL Network, Joel Klatt offered a fiery defense of Sanders.

That said, Kiper’s consistent focus on and praise of Sanders was a major talking point of those who watched ESPN’s coverage on Thursday night.

Mel Kiper loves Shedeur Sanders — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 25, 2025

Mel Kiper seems to be personally offended that Shedeur Sanders hasn’t been drafted yet. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 25, 2025

Mel Kiper with every pick to get Shedeur Sanders drafted pic.twitter.com/nPnSEI1IY4 — Molly (@FSUmollz) April 25, 2025

*now have Mel Kiper hype up Shedeur Sanders again* pic.twitter.com/EDk08QCqAO — Dylan Holt (@DylanHolt_) April 25, 2025

Need a wellness check on Mel Kiper. The only person madder right now about Shedeur not being picked is his dad. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 25, 2025

The only person on earth who loves Shedeur Sanders more than Deion Sanders is Mel Kiper and even that is up for debate. — Lauren J in the BigXII (@thespinzone) April 25, 2025

Somebody draft Shedeur right now or Mel Kiper might literally explode — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) April 25, 2025

Can Mel Kiper understand that Giants fans are trying to enjoy some highlights and discuss the fit of their next quarterback?! The whole time blabbering about Shedeur. Jeez what are we doing here? — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) April 25, 2025

If we took a shot for every time Mel Kiper Jr. said Shedeur Sanders tonight, we would be passed out by now. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 25, 2025

Mel Kiper keeps hyping up Shedeur Sanders as his best available player The NFL: pic.twitter.com/bowAyISR9c — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 25, 2025

If nothing else, we know that we can expect a spirited reaction from Kiper when Sanders finally gets his name called.