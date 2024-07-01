2016 NBA Playoffs

As Stephen A. Smith seeks upwards of $25 million per year from ESPN, Shaquille O’Neal wants credit for making First Take‘s biggest star.

Smith is currently in the final year of his ESPN deal, a contract that’s set to expire in July 2025. Both sides have been working on a new contract, but remain millions of dollars apart, with ESPN reportedly offering Smith $18 million annually over five years. Smith, however, has not been shy about wanting to be ESPN’s highest paid talent and is reportedly looking for $25 million per year.

On the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, co-host Adam Lefkoe asked O’Neal for his thoughts on Smith’s contract negotiations with ESPN. And Shaq’s thoughts were essentially, “you’re welcome.”

“I remember when he signed for $10 million and he was doing a great job and I wish him well and I hope he can make all the money he can make. But he needs to thank me. I made him who he is,” Shaq said, prompting Lefkoe to ask for clarification on when that happened.

“When he first came on,” Shaq continued. “Remember, he wasn’t making any money talking about the Sixers. Once you started talking crazy about me, and me and you went back and forth, then you got hot. So, you’re welcome, Stephen A.”

Shaq’s right, Smith did not have the level of fame and money he does today when he was Sixers beat writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. But Shaquille O’Neal is not responsible for making Stephen A. Smith’s career.

Smith’s ever-growing media career is what it is because he landed at ESPN and he capitalized on the opportunity. NBA fans around the country knew who Stephen A. Smith was after his first stint at ESPN. And now in the midst of his second tenure at ESPN, the entire world seems to know Stephen A. Smith, which is why he was even sitting alongside Chris Cuomo to cover the presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump last week.

It may have been nice of the former Los Angeles Lakers’ center to entertain Smith earlier in his career, but this is a talent that was going to blossom with or without Shaq’s help.

