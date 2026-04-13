Photo Credit: Inside the NBA

Last Thursday’s game between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center saw two of the Eastern Conference’s dregs slug it out in a battle of two teams vying for the highest lottery odds in the 2026 NBA draft.

The Pacers won the somewhat uneventful game 123-94, but the real entertainment came from the stands. FanDuel Sports Network’s cameras caught two Pacers fans locked in an intense debate during a break in the game, and after the man went on about something, the woman eventually seemed to have had enough.

“That’s you! What the f*ck are you talking about?” she appeared to say to him.

Pacers TV had these fans on the broadcast, and she is NOT having it 😂 After he finally stops yapping, she says, “that’s you…what the f*** are you talking about?” pic.twitter.com/XdXMC6xhE9 — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) April 10, 2026

The clip of the debate went so viral on social media that on Sunday, the final day of the NBA regular season, the couple made its way onto ESPN’s Inside the NBA broadcast.

Ernie Johnson opened the appearance by asking the man, Michael, what they were talking about in the debate.

“Unfortunately, it was as boring as it could be. We were talking about the rigors of liberal arts education and how I thought it should be updated for how the future job market looks, and she disagreed.”

The crew was incredulous that the couple was discussing academia during an NBA game, and the woman, Grace, said that “the game was interrupting” their usual conversation topics and admitted to knowing Shaq from his “Icy Hot” commercials more than from his Hall of Fame NBA career.

‘Inside the NBA’ had the viral Pacers couple join the show tonight. Shaq was particularly honest and also offered to buy them an engagement ring. 🏀📺🤣 #NBA https://t.co/Yoa4FeRhxD pic.twitter.com/KQoYba26hm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 13, 2026

For his part, Shaq didn’t believe they were telling the truth about the subject matter and even offered to buy the couple an engagement ring if Michael proposed during the video call.

“If you guys agree to come to the wedding, we’ll do that,” Michael responded.

Grace wasn’t as excited by the prospect.

“I didn’t agree to this!” she interjected.

“If you ask her to marry you right now, I’ll buy the engagement ring.” 😂 Shaq put the viral Pacers couple on the spot 😭 pic.twitter.com/ycn4jVQllf — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2026

On Monday, she took to social media to give her side of the Inside the NBA experience.

“Shaq was like a creepy horny uncle trying to embarrass his nephew,” she wrote in a screenshot posted to X, where she has over 66 thousand followers, “and i went along with it until the bit got embarrassing…

“I’m glad my bf got to meet the people whose videos he shows me constantly but God i am ready to be done with Sports people. I have found u generally exhausting and, forgive me for saying so, I mean this respectfully, not smart in the ways that matter to me.”

Grace also added that she was told after the appearance that Inside the NBA is more focused on banter than actual basketball analysis.