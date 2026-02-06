Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shannon Sharpe is ready to return to ESPN if the network came calling.

It’s been just over six months since ESPN axed Sharpe after settling a $50 million lawsuit over allegations of sexual assault. Sharpe maintained his innocence throughout the saga, but the entire episode was too much for ESPN to bear having him on the network moving forward.

Although it derailed Sharpe’s national television career when he was arguably at his strongest, he has continued with his podcast empire at both Club Shay Shay and Nightcap with Chad Johnson, which both still hold strong audiences.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Sharpe expressed his desire to return to ESPN and First Take, citing the continued success of his YouTube channel.

“That’s not my call. I would love to go back if they were to call. Burke [Magnus], Jimmy [Pitaro], Dave Roberts. That is their call. But obviously, I’m more than willing, I’m more than capable. They see what we do here on Nightcap. They see the numbers that we generate, “ Sharpe said. “Club Shay Shay was in the Top 10 this weekend on YouTube. Both of our shows are normally in the Top 20. Very few people can say they have a Top 20 show. We normally, customarily have two shows in the Top 20 on YouTube. So clearly, I still have a fan base. I still have a big following. If a reunion is in order, I’m amenable to it.”

Sharpe still has a loyal and large following on YouTube where his success there is unquestioned. However, with the passage of time it may be easy to forget just how ugly the entire controversy was surrounding the sexual assault allegations against him. Not only were the allegations that eventually led to a settlement very serious, but the way Sharpe handled it with his public statements against his accuser were not a good look for himself or ESPN.

It’s not overstating it to say that the entire situation was a public relations disaster for the network. In fact, the aggressive strategy drew criticism not just from the wider public, but from Stephen A. Smith himself.

Has enough time passed for ESPN to forget about the past and let bygones be bygones? First Take and ESPN haven’t missed a beat without Sharpe given their record ratings and the way Cam Newton has stepped in to fill his shoes with his made-for-TV takes.

Shannon Sharpe has maintained a close, personal relationship with Stephen A. Smith ever since his ESPN exit. So if there’s one thing that could work in his favor, it’s Smith as executive producer at First Take using his sizable power and influence to make the request to the ESPN hierarchy to welcome him back into the fold.