Credit: ESPN, IMDB, Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Skip Bayless is coming back to where it all started.

On Friday, the godfather of sports debate television will return to First Take alongside his former longtime foil, Stephen A. Smith. The duo spurred a genre of sports talk that has dominated the airwaves ever since, albeit in many different forms and iterations.

Bayless, 74, hasn’t exactly had a smooth go at things after departing ESPN for FS1 in 2016. Alongside Shannon Sharpe, he launched Undisputed, offering morning debate fodder that battled head-to-head with Smith and First Take on his old network. The show had a decent if unremarkable run, lasting eight years before Bayless was shown the door at FS1 in 2024. Undisputed lagged well behind First Take in viewership for most of its history, and lost its identity when Sharpe departed the show for its direct competitor in 2023.

Since leaving FS1, things have gone from bad to worse for Bayless. In January 2025, Bayless was party to a stunning civil lawsuit brought by a former FS1 hairstylist in which he was accused of propositioning the hairstylist for sex, engaging in inappropriate physical contact, and making racist remarks. The suit has since been settled, and Bayless never faced any criminal charges.

With Bayless returning to ESPN under such circumstances, if only for a day, one would be remiss not to wonder whether his former sparring partner, Shannon Sharpe, who similarly settled sexual misconduct allegations last year but was removed from ESPN amid the scandal, would have a path to returning to First Take. After all, Stephen A. Smith called the effort to get Sharpe back on the show “a work in progress” earlier this year.

That will not be the case, at least not anytime soon. A source familiar with the situation tells Awful Announcing that Sharpe’s return to First Take “is not under consideration” at the moment.

ESPN has historically exercised discretion in how it handles on-air personalities facing scandal, which is why the Bayless return is so curious. Bayless has not appeared on any mainstream sports outlet since the FS1 workplace misconduct lawsuit surfaced last year and has largely toiled in obscurity since his departure from FS1. Once a fixture of morning sports talk, Bayless is now best known for posting lengthy screeds about the Dallas Cowboys on social media or offering up clear engagement bait to stay relevant.

It begs the question: Why is ESPN choosing now for a Bayless reunion? His relevance is approaching its nadir, and he’s a man marred in scandal.

Clearly, there’s intrigue to reuniting Bayless with Smith on the show that started it all. No one is disputing that. But there have already been numerous prior “reunions” between the duo over the past 18 months. Smith appeared on Bayless’ podcast amid the FS1 lawsuit, they ate pastrami together at a Jewish deli in Beverly Hills, and they appeared together on Underdog’s The Arena during Super Bowl week in February. It’s not as if this is the first time they’ll speak to each other since splitting up 10 years ago, even if ESPN is promoting the reunion like it is. In fact, both men have been complimentary towards one another in recent years.

All the signs point to this being Smith’s idea, as the executive producer of First Take. But how far does that editorial freedom extend? Smith has been transparent about his desire to have Sharpe return to First Take, saying on his SiriusXM show earlier this year, “That’s my boy, I got nothing but love for him. I wish I had him back.”

Sharpe and Bayless both find themselves in similar spots, exiled from mainstream sports media after sexual misconduct scandals made them damaged goods for networks like ESPN. One is being welcomed back with a week-long WWE-style promotion. The other remains persona non grata.

Why ESPN can stomach one’s indiscretions but not the other’s is anyone’s guess. For now, this is a one-time cameo. But we all know that if this proves to be a success, be it through television ratings, viral moments, or both, Skip Bayless will be welcomed back again and again. Others are already calling for Bayless to establish a more permanent role on the show. And if that’s the case, it’ll only be a matter of time until First Take fans, or even Smith himself, begin being louder calling for Sharpe’s return.

If it gets to that point, ESPN will be tacitly asking its viewers to forgive and forget. First Take is already doing that to an extent by bringing Bayless back on Friday. Now, the only question is, how far will this go?