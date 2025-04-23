Photo credit: The Black Money Tree

As Shannon Sharpe denies the allegations brought against him by Jane Doe (Sharpe has named the woman in response to the lawsuit), her lawyer keeps releasing new audio that they believe to be damning to the ESPN star.

Tony Buzbee, who gained prominence for representing over 20 women in civil cases against Deshaun Watson, is representing Jane Doe. The lawsuit filed in Nevada on Easter Sunday alleges that Sharpe committed both assault and sexual battery. Sharpe’s legal team has called the lawsuit an “Egregious attempt at blackmail,” while releasing salacious text messages between the Pro Football Hall of Famer and his accuser.

Buzbee responded by releasing audio to TMZ, in which Sharpe can be heard, allegedly threatening to “choke the sh*t” out of his accuser. Sharpe responded to the release of the audio, calling it a shakedown. Buzbee shared new audio with TMZ on Wednesday, where Sharpe can be heard telling his accuser, “I might choke you in public.”

In addition to handing over audio files to TMZ, Buzbee told the entertainment-focused tabloid that Sharpe’s attacks on him and his client were a “big, stupid mistake.” Buzbee is adamant that the second audio file shared with TMZ “provides a fair picture of the relationship shortly before the alleged assault in this case.”

In the newly released audio, Sharpe can be heard responding to Jane Doe’s question about him traveling to Los Angeles. In between some dead air and lengthy pauses, the young accuser says she isn’t sure why Sharpe wants to go out on the town.

“Don’t worry about it,” Sharpe tells his accuser.

“I’m not really interested in getting choked, so I guess we’re going,” she says.

Sharpe chuckled.

“I might choke you in public,” he says. “Big Black guy chokes small white woman.”

“It’s not a good look, Shannon,” she tells him.

“Not a good look that you did the sh*t you did to me,” Sharpe replies.

The audio cuts out after she says “Well,” and he responds “Well, what?”

Sharpe, who appeared on First Take on Tuesday, has remained defiant in the face of the escalating allegations.

As both sides continue to release damning materials in the court of public opinion, the legal battle is quickly becoming a high-profile standoff. With each new audio drop and public response, the line between defense and damage control continues to get blurrier for the ESPN star.