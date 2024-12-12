Screen grab: ‘First Take’

Shams Charania isn’t just reporting on Jimmy Butler’s status with the Miami Heat, but now finds himself a part of the story.

Earlier this week, the ESPN NBA senior insider reported that the Heat were open to trade offers for the six-time forward and that Butler and his agent, Bernard Lee, had already indicated that they’d welcome being dealt to the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, or Golden State Warriors. On Wednesday, Charania followed up on his report, adding that Butler and Lee had also included the Phoenix Suns on their list of preferred destinations.

Apparently, Lee didn’t appreciate the report or being namechecked. Replying to Charania’s post with a series of replies, the NBA agent accused the insider of fabricating his reports regarding Butler and a potential trade.

Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bullshit because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge.. (continued) https://t.co/1KOXza9kUI — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) December 11, 2024

On Thursday’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith afforded Charania the opportunity to respond to Lee’s claim. And in doing so, the 30-year-old made it clear he stood by his information.

“I 1,000% stand by my reporting. It’s fully vetted,” he said. “And as a professional, that’s what I do. That’s what I get paid to do. That’s what I’m going to do: report truthfully and accurately. That’s what this is. Period.”

After being prompted by Smith to recap his report for the viewers, Charania did so before adding, “That was the reporting. I 1,000% stand by it. It’s 1,000% facts.”

Shams Charania responds to Jimmy Butler’s agent calling his reporting “fabricated.” “I 1,000% stand by my reporting. It’s fully vetted. And as a professional, that’s what I do. That’s what I get paid to do. That’s what I’m going to do: report truthfully and accurately.” https://t.co/ngyDdC7ayd pic.twitter.com/oidSqATGwC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2024

While Charania’s track record isn’t spotless, claiming that he’s making up reports is quite the accusation. Even if Butler isn’t traded — or is traded to a team that Charania didn’t mention of preferred destinations — that doesn’t necessarily mean that his reporting was incorrect (or worse, fabricated).

But if Butler is traded to one of the four teams that Charania mentioned, then Lee’s going to have some explaining to do. It’s one thing to deny a report but another to accuse it of being made up. Thus it’s not a surprise that Charania would defend his reporting — and professional reputation — as vociferously as he did.

[First Take]