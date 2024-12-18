Over the past week, ESPN’s lead NBA insider Shams Charania’s reputation has been dragged through the mud by Jimmy Butler’s agent Bernard Lee over the validity of his reporting.

On Tuesday, Charania made it clear during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show how strongly he stands by his reporting.

Charania first reported that the Miami Heat were listening to trade offers for Butler last week, detailing how Lee had “indicated” Butler had several teams he would prefer to be traded to.

Lee responded to Charania’s report, calling it “fabricated” and “complete and utter made-up bullsh*t.”

Alright listen. I gave you a pass yesterday because I was busy but if you don’t stop putting my name on your complete and utter made up bullshit because you know you normally arent worth my time to acknowledge.. (continued) https://t.co/1KOXza9kUI — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) December 11, 2024

Charania has previously defended himself against Lee’s claim. But on Tuesday, he went as far as to say this report is his “most vetted story” ever as an NBA insider when asked about the situation by Boston Connor on The Pat McAfee Show.

“The situation is that I 1000 percent stand on the reporting,” said Charania. “This is probably the most vetted story that I’ve ever put out. I’m that confident in this story. This is exactly where it is. The Heat are open to listening to trade offers for Jimmy Butler. That’s what sources told me last week. That remains to be the case. There is no urgency though. He is on a $49 million contract this year. He’s got a 52 million-dollar player option for next year.

“They don’t really have much fear that… Let’s say he goes into free agency. They are not that fearful that there is a team out there with cap space that is going to give that to him. They are confident in where they’re at. The reporting I had is that if he were going to be moved, four destinations he would be open to from what I’m told has been communicated around the league. That’s the Mavericks, the Rockets, the Warriors, and the Suns. And that all remains to be the case 1000 percent. And it’s fully fully vetted.”

“I 1000% stand on my reporting of the Jimmy Butler situation.. This is probably the most vetted story that I’ve ever put out & I’m that confident in this story.. The Heat are open to listening to trade offers for Jimmy Butler” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xUDN02LxyY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 17, 2024

Charania has developed a reputation as one of the most well-trusted insiders around the NBA. And considering this marks his first year at ESPN replacing Adrian Wojnarowski as their lead NBA insider, it’s not a shock he has been quick to protect his reputation.

As Charania alluded to, it doesn’t mean that Butler will ultimately be traded, but he remains quite adamant that the possibility is still very much on the table.

