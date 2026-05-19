Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

This originally appeared in Tuesday morning’s edition of The A Block, Awful Announcing’s daily newsletter with the latest sports media news, commentary, and analysis. Sign up here and be the first to know everything going on in the sports media world.

Here is the most honest thing anyone said about what Shams Charania did on Sunday morning, courtesy of the man himself, on The Pat McAfee Show the following day:

“My job is to report the news. When I get it, and I’ve vetted it — no matter how big, no matter how small — my job is to report the news. That’s what I wake up thinking about. That’s what I go to sleep thinking about. This isn’t the first time, and it’s not going to be the last time.”

That’s about as simple as it gets. And yet somehow, here we are.

Charania reported Sunday morning that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had won back-to-back NBA MVP awards — hours before Amazon Prime Video, which had the official announcement planned for that evening before Game 7 of Cavaliers-Pistons — had the chance to reveal it themselves.

Amazon is in its first season as an NBA rights partner. They had promoted the moment all week. It was the biggest broadcast of their young NBA tenure, and by the time Taylor Rooks queued up the reveal around 7:45 p.m. ET, the news had been public for the better part of a day.

What Charania did is what every NBA insider does every day of the year. The entire ecosystem — the thing that made Woj famous, the thing that made Charania famous by trying to beat Woj, the infrastructure that ESPN has built and paid for — runs on one principle: confirm it, report it, move. Nobody in that business has ever asked whether a broadcaster has something planned before they publish a scoop. It has never been part of the calculation, and there is no version of sports journalism where it should be.

This is the second time in a month we’ve had this exact conversation. In April, ESPN’s Peter Schrager made his annual plea for reporters to put their phones down during the NFL Draft and let the picks play out on television.

“There is no valor in spoiling an NFL Draft pick,” he said.

True. There is also no valor in being the first to report that a team signed a backup offensive lineman, and yet ESPN employs Adam Schefter specifically to do that, around the clock, three hundred and sixty-five days a year. The standard only gets invoked when there is a broadcast to protect. The rest of the time, the faster you move, the better.

The thing nobody in this conversation wants to address directly is who Charania works for. He is an ESPN employee. Last year, the MVP announcement aired on TNT. This year, it was Prime Video. Both years, he reported it hours before the official reveal on a competing network. You have to ask — and nobody has asked — whether he would have done the same thing if ESPN had the announcement. It is a fair bet the answer is no. And if the unspoken rule is that you can break news freely except when it steps on your own employer’s partners, then this is not a conversation about journalism. It’s a business conversation. One that other broadcast partners are paying close attention to, and one that probably gets more annoying the longer the pattern continues.

Shams spoiled the MVP last year, which TNT was going to announce. This year it was Amazon. Would he spoil the MVP award if ESPN was doing the announcement? https://t.co/GtJK49hbZX — Ben Koo (@bkoo) May 18, 2026

None of this is to say Amazon doesn’t have a point. They paid billions for NBA rights, spent their first season trying to prove they belonged in the conversation alongside ESPN and NBC, and had spent all week building toward a moment that was supposed to be theirs. The MVP reveal before Game 7 of a conference semifinal — their biggest broadcast of the year — was designed to be a statement. Charania turned it into a footnote before the sun was fully up, which rightfully stings, and those like Blake Griffin have every right to tell him to go get brunch. But being annoyed at Shams Charania for doing his job is like being annoyed at the rain. He confirmed the MVP winner and reported it. That is, in its entirety, what he is supposed to do.

The MVP vote involves hundreds of media members submitting ballots weeks before the announcement. The result is never actually secret. What everyone agrees to do is treat it as a secret until the cameras are on, because that’s the deal that benefits the broadcaster. Charania declined to honor that deal because honoring it is not his job. Reporting is his job. These two things came into conflict on a Sunday morning, and he chose to report, which is what he should have done.

The solution — if anyone genuinely wanted one — would require leagues to actually contain information in the days before a planned reveal. Nobody is going to do that, because the same leagues and networks that want to control these moments are also the ones who built and benefit from the insider ecosystem every other day of the year. You can’t simultaneously demand that reporters race to break every piece of transactional news and also expect them to pump the brakes when a broadcast window is at stake.

What will happen instead is what always happens. The argument runs for a news cycle, a few people write hot takes about journalistic responsibility, and then everyone moves on until it surfaces again next year with a different award and a different broadcaster on the wrong end of it. It was TNT last year. It was Prime Video this year. The wheel keeps turning, and every time it does, some reporter is going to confirm something and publish it before the planned reveal, and somebody is going to be annoyed, and the debate is going to look exactly like this one.

The sports media industry will keep demanding that insiders break everything as fast as possible right up until the moment it creates a problem for the right company, and then it will have this conversation again, reach the same conclusion, and move on until next time.

The leagues and their broadcast partners built this ecosystem. They cultivated the insider culture, rewarded the speed, and turned transaction reporting into one of the most valuable products in sports media. You don’t get to flip the switch off when it’s your announcement on the line. Charania isn’t going to stop. The next reporter who confirms the next big thing isn’t going to stop either. This is what the industry asked for, and on most Sundays, everyone is perfectly happy with it.

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