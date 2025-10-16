Screen grab: ESPN

One month after Molly Qerim resigned from her role on First Take, ESPN has chosen a replacement. According to a report from Front Office Sports, Shae Cornette will take over as the full-time host of the morning debate show, with the network confirming the news to the outlet.

Cornette’s promotion is hardly a surprise, as the SportsCenter anchor had been one of First Take‘s primary fill-in hosts on days Qerim wasn’t present in recent years. The Indiana University alum first joined ESPN in 2020 following stints at ESPN 1000, Fox 32, and ABC 7 in Chicago, as well as the Big Ten Network.

“Shae is meticulous in her preparations, connects naturally with our show’s high-profile personalities, and has a unique ability to keep lively debate engaging and on point,” ESPN executive vice president David Roberts said in a statement to Front Office Sports. “Her professionalism, presence and energy make her an ideal fit for First Take and a great addition to one of ESPN’s most successful franchises.”

Stephen A. Smith officially announced the news during Thursday’s episode of First Take, noting that Cornette will take over as the show’s host on Nov. 3.

Cornette was a part of the rotating cast of hosts that ESPN auditioned on First Take in the month since Qerim’s departure amid contract negotiations. Speaking to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch, ESPN president of content Burke Magnus said that the network would audition hosts over a 30-45-day period, with Thursday’s news coming nearly one month to the day of his comments.

“While we knew we were going to make a change — her deal ran through the end of the year — we were more focused on that timeline,” Magnus said, referring Qerim no longer remaining a part of First Take even if she remained at ESPN. “So we’re going to take probably about 30 to 45 days to try a variety of in-house people because we can do that on the show. Then we’ll make a decision shortly after that.”

In the month since, First Take also auditioned Amina Smith, Peter Schrager, Courtney Cronin, Joe Fortenbaugh and MJ Acosta-Ruiz in the hosting role, with Cornette ultimately getting the nod. As for Qerim, she has yet to publicly comment on her ESPN exit beyond her initial statement, although Magnus indicated there isn’t anything more to the story than contract negotiations that ultimately fell apart.

“There’s no shoe that’s going to drop,” Magnus told Deitsch. “She’s an awesome person. You know, it’s business. You try your best and we just weren’t totally aligned. I totally respect her interest, in rather than going into a less defined situation, to make a clean break and try to do other things outside of ESPN.”