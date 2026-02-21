Credit: First Take on ESPN

Shae Cornette embraced the spirit of her new job on Friday morning, offering a contrarian perspective on the Chicago Bears’ controversial move out of Soldier Field.

Cornette, a Chicago native, said on ESPN’s First Take that she was “not that mad about” the Bears’ move to northwest Indiana, arguing that it could ultimately be better for the team’s fans.

“This has a lot of people in Chicago up in arms. For me? I’m actually not that mad about it,” Cornette explained.

“I know I don’t still live in Chicago, but I understand how awful it sounds to move a team that literally says, ‘For the pride of Illinois,’ out of Illinois. But Soldier Field is notoriously one of the worst stadiums to get in and out of as a fan. It is horrible, there is nothing around it. And if you have to move 20 minutes up the road, albeit across state lines, to make the fan experience better, I’m fine with it.”

An Indiana state legislature committee this week approved an amendment to State Bill 27 that would create a stadium authority with the power to fund a new building in the area the Bears have been eyeing. If the bill is passed, Chicago’s team would seemingly be set to play outside Chicago.

Yet Cornette believes the Bears’ actions in these negotiations are in line with plenty of other NFL teams. And that, if the move ultimately leads to the team playing in a more accessible facility, she supports it.

“If Hammond, Indiana, is what’s going to make everyone happy, we can move forward with this and make the fan experience better, I’m OK with it,” she added.

“Where do the Jets and Giants play? They don’t play in New York. The San Francisco 49ers don’t play in San Francisco. They play in Santa Clara. I could go on … this is not that big of a deal. It’s 20 minutes from Soldier Field. Make it right, and make it good for the fans.”

Hammond is southeast of Chicago along Lake Michigan. Officials say the new stadium site would be a 20-minute drive from Soldier Field.

The Bears are reportedly seeking close to $1 billion in public funding from Illinois for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, a town in northwest Chicago.