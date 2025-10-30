Screen grab: ESPN

With the Shae Cornette era of First Take just a few days away, the show’s new host is laying out her vision for the morning debate program.

In a wide-ranging interview with the New York Post, the ESPN personality discussed the circumstances surrounding her role as First Take‘s new host following Molly Qerim’s September departure. Cornette also told the Post‘s Jenna Lemoncelli that she hopes to bring more hockey content and coverage of Midwest-based teams to the daily debate show, which she will begin hosting on Monday, Nov. 3.

“I embrace the debate. I’m here for it,” she said. “I’m going to get a word in edgewise, and I think they know that.”

Whether Cornette will get her wish remains to be seen, although her emphasis on the Midwest certainly makes sense. The Chicago native and Indiana University alum began her career in the Windy City with stops at the Big Ten Network, ABC 7, Fox 32, and ESPN 1000, before joining the Worldwide Leader in 2020.

Since then, Cornette has primarily hosted SportsCenter, though she emerged as First Take‘s primary fill-in host in recent months. But after Qerim abruptly departed the network in September amid contract negotiations, ESPN opted to spend the ensuing month holding on-air auditions, with Cornette ultimately being named the full-time host on Oct. 16.

“In the beginning, we were all told right away, ‘Hey, this is kind of going to be an open audition situation. We had some side convos [about fit, scheduling and commute], and then after that it was a little bit of a waiting game,” she told The Post of the process. “They told me [I got he job] right before it was announced, and I was thrilled about it. So it wasn’t the most traditional process. But at the same time, I felt like I knew what was happening the entire time, and I just I had to be patient. And that’s where we are.”

Cornette said she’s yet to speak to Qerim since being named her successor, but has nothing but praise for the former host and the path she paved over the past 10 years. Ultimately, the Windy City native doesn’t view her new gig as her filling Qerim’s seat, as much as an evolution of the show she helped transform into a cornerstone of the ESPN lineup.

“There’s a reason this was a coveted job, and I think it’s because she made it look so eﬀortless. I applaud her for that. I don’t love the term ‘replace,'” she said. “This is kind of like a new generation of ‘First Take.’ I’m just going to call it [that]. But that’s not because of anything with her. It’s just something for me. And I hope that her and I cross paths soon.”