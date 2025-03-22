Photo Credit: ESPN

Seth Greenberg sees great things ahead for Will Wade at North Carolina State.

The News & Observer reported Saturday afternoon that Wade signed a six-year deal with the Wolfpack. He had sparked controversy this week before his McNeese State team faced Clemson in the Round of 64, admitting he’d talked with N.C. State. While many applauded his honesty, others raked him for accepting another coaching job in the middle of the tournament. Charles Barkley said, “I hated it.”

While some are still debating that point, Greenberg has already moved on to the bigger question: Can Wade find success in a conference loaded with Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia and other traditional powers?

On ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday, before No. 12 McNeese State’s loss to No. 4 Purdue, Greenberg dismissed the debate about Wade talking about his new job during the tournament.

“You’ve gotta give him this — he’s been honest about it,” host Rece Davis said.

“Will Wade has been Will Wade. That’s who he is, he’s absolutely an open book,” Greenberg said. And the reason he’ll have success at N.C. State is because of his style of play, and he does not care. He’s got Duke over here and Carolina over here and he don’t give a blank!

“He’s just going to go out and get dudes. Then he’s going to get a style of play that’s hard to prepare for, he’s going to be extremely athletic, he’s going to switch, change defenses, play fast, exactly what he’s doing at McNeese State. Probably take a couple of those guys with him so he’ll have a foundation for his recruiting class.”

“Will Wade will have success at NC State… He does not care! He’s got Duke over here. He’s got Carolina over here. And he don’t give a blank!” – Seth Greenberg on College GameDay #MarchMadnesspic.twitter.com/kzt36o8BsD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 22, 2025



That sounds like a brilliant coaching plan. Recruit “dudes,” be athletic, play fast and confuse your opponent. It’s worked for Wade at every stop on his career ladder, from UT-Chattanooga to VCU to LSU to McNeese State.

“Will Wade will find a way to win,” Greenberg concluded. “Today, it’s easier to find a way to win because of the rules.”