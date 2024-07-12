Credit: ESPN/ABC

As the host of the 2024 ESPYS, Serena Williams had the final say from The Dolby Theatre stage on Thursday night and she didn’t waste the opportunity to take a shot at Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The tennis legend was joined on stage by sister Venus Williams and Abbott Elementary producer and star Quinta Brunson for a segment celebrating women’s sports. The trio did a few comedy bits, noting that “according to sports media, this is the first year ever that women played basketball” and letting sports fans know they’re allowed to root for more than one female athlete at a time, a nod to the drama surrounding Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

After giving some playful tips on how to enjoy women’s sports, Venus concluded the segment by saying “So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.”

“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” said a laughing Serena Williams. That was met with a round of applause and perhaps a few boos.

“At all. Like, ever,” added Brunson.

“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.” – Venus Williams “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you.” – Serena Williams “At all. Like, ever.” – Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024

It’s worth noting that Butker, who made waves in May for comments he made about women during a commencement speech at Benedictine College, was in the audience.

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives,” Butker told the graduates. “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The Kansas City kicker’s comments were condemned by sports media members and many others as misogynistic and out of touch with the modern world. Various women in sports media and beyond shared their thoughts on Butker’s comments, which were called “dehumanizing” and “outrageous,” while the Chiefs and the NFL took plenty of flak over them as well.

[ESPN/ABC, AA on X]