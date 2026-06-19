Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN announced Thursday that it had re-signed senior writer David Dennis Jr. to a multi-year extension.

“A leading commentator on the cultural & social impact of sports, Dennis Jr. will continue to be a key voice in [Andscape’s] multi-platform coverage across the NBA, music, Black culture & ESPN shows,” read the caption in an ESPN PR X post announcing the extension.

“Honored. Thankful,” added Dennis Jr. in a quote post.

ESPN has re-signed senior writer David Dennis Jr. to a multi-year extension A leading commentator on the cultural & social impact of sports, Dennis Jr. will continue to be a key voice in @andscape‘s multi-platform coverage across the #NBA, music, Black culture & ESPN shows pic.twitter.com/12zIf6TaDz — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 18, 2026

Dennis Jr. originally joined The Undefeated (now Andscape) in 2021 as a full-time senior writer following an already accomplished decade during which his writing appeared in The Atlantic and The Washington Post, among other places.

In 2022, he began appearing as a panelist on Around the Horn, where he furthered a reputation for speaking plainly and honestly about issues at the intersection of race, culture, and sports. He remained with the show until it’s run ended last year, though he remains a prominent voice for ESPN at large, appearing on shows such as SportsCenter and First Take, as well as writing for Andscape.

“David has been a pivotal voice in Andscape’s evolution, bringing intellegence, perspective, and a distinct point of view to everything he does,” said Jason Aidoo, Vice President, Andscape. “We’re thrilled to extend our relationship and excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to invest in world-class storytelling. David will play an important role in that future.”