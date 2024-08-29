Credit: ESPN

In introducing the SEC back to ABC, ESPN has elected to revive what the network described as a fan favorite from the early 2000s.

Everything old is new again.

Ahead of the SEC’s debut on ABC, ESPN announced Thursday that it has revamped its iconic college football theme song from the late 1990s/early 2000s. The refreshed tune will premiere on Saturday, Aug. 31, during the Miami-Florida (3:30 p.m. ET) and Notre Dame-Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET) games.

The @SEC on ABC franchise will bring back a fan favorite from the early 2000s, revamping the old school @ESPNCFB theme song 🏈🎶 More on the music kicking off a new era: https://t.co/B9qfzKqphr pic.twitter.com/oNZ4EHq9lx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 29, 2024

The updated theme, a collaborative effort between the SEC, ESPN Music, ESPN’s college football production team, and renowned composer Bob Christianson, aims to capture the nostalgia and excitement of the SEC’s early days on ESPN while appealing to a new generation of fans.

Christianson also created the renowned NHL on ESPN theme.

“Music is a crucial element in shaping the storytelling of any broadcast,” said ESPN president of content Burke Magnus. “The opportunity to resurrect a theme song that means so much to college football fans, and so many of us at ESPN, was important as we start this new chapter in our relationship with the SEC.”

“By reaching into the past and connecting with the present, ESPN is bringing a touch of tradition to a new era of televised SEC sports,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “This re-orchestrated composition will enhance the presentation of SEC football on ABC by bringing a bit of nostalgia to the SEC’s new Saturday television experience.”

The composition will accompany the Southeastern Conference’s exclusive coverage on ABC and ESPN platforms. It will be exclusively for SEC home games on ABC, expanding its reach beyond the traditional 3:30 p.m. ET time slot. Fans can expect to hear the revamped theme during ABC primetime Saturday Night Football games and noon SEC contests.

After the SEC on ABC logo received mixed reviews, the theme music was more of the same. And fans across social media had other ideas about what they would’ve liked to see re-orchestrated by the Worldwide Leader (and Disney). But there were still some positive reception(s) mixed in.

If you’re gonna bring back ESPN College Football theme songs from the early 2000s, the correct answer was “Back In The Mud” by Bubba Sparxxx https://t.co/RebrErRNLa pic.twitter.com/RP6NT72REW — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) August 29, 2024

I would have rather @ESPN bring back this old CFB intro music classic from the mid 2000s https://t.co/4v8ktR97KR pic.twitter.com/Ou6JzZici5 — Shukri Wrights (@ShukriWrights) August 29, 2024

Love the concept of reviving an old college football theme song. They just chose the wrong one. https://t.co/cEVMBHDI34 pic.twitter.com/wFWIlCzSl9 — Robert Behrens (@rcb05) August 29, 2024

It’s no SEC on CBS theme. It’s fun throwback, but definitely not one I was clamoring come back into the mainstream https://t.co/btaTLss3Ny — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) August 29, 2024

ABC/ESPN listened to the fans. This is awesome! https://t.co/L4TIvosG9G — Chad Haynie (@chadhaynie) August 29, 2024

As someone who just re-watched OU games from 2000, you should have revived the ABC sports theme instead. https://t.co/aXY30LOw2p pic.twitter.com/NztOVRRIaU — Mr. Pilkington (@Onikuno) August 29, 2024

If you between the ages of 30-45 and don’t get chills when you hear this song, I am sorry to say that you wasted the 90s. https://t.co/IiJlS3UGhB — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 29, 2024

The long wait is over. ESPN reveals its intro song for SEC games and I have to say I approve. https://t.co/QgekkvJaEi — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) August 29, 2024

CBS clears by a country mile and always will, but the retro feel here is actually pretty sweet. https://t.co/y2mkLxKtlI — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) August 29, 2024

It’s not the SEC on CBS by any stretch, but it’ll play just fine.

[ESPN PR]