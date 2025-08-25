A 2024 logo for SEC Network. (ESPN PR on X.)

SEC Network viewers will be seeing several familiar faces this upcoming football season and beyond.

On Monday, ESPN announced the contract extensions of seven SEC Network talents, along with re-signing a former staple of the network who is returning after some time away. Cole Cubelic, Chris Doering, Roman Harper, Alyssa Lang, Jordan Rodgers, Matt Stinchcomb, and Benjamin Watson have all renewed contracts with SEC Network.

Additionally, former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik, who has had an on-again, off-again tenure with the network dating back to 2014, is returning to the fold for the first time since 2022. Chizik will return as a studio analyst primarily on SEC Now throughout the football season.

As for the rest of the crew, Cubelic signed a multi-year extension to provide analysis on SEC Saturday Night for his ninth consecutive season. He’ll also continue to co-host the Read & React podcast and make regular appearances on SEC Network studio programming.

Doering will continue appearances on SEC Now and SEC Football Final during the college football season. He’ll also continue to co-host SEC This Morning on Mondays and Fridays.

Harper has also signed a multi-year extension, continuing his role as an SEC Nation analyst, alongside his regular appearances on SEC Network studio programming and as co-host of Read & React.

Lang will continue her role as host of SEC Now, inking a new multi-year deal herself. She will also continue to serve as a sideline reporter for select games across ESPN’s portfolio.

Rodgers has also signed a multi-year deal to continue his duties on SEC Nation and SEC Saturday Night. The analyst will also call SEC on ABC games throughout the year.

Stinchcomb, an ESPN veteran, signed a multi-year agreement to continue calling SEC Network’s afternoon games alongside Taylor Zarzour and Lang.

Lastly, Watson also extended his contract with SEC Network to continue his roles on SEC Now and SEC Football Final.