When the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners officially joined the SEC on July 1, it marked the first time since 2012 that the conference added teams, going from 14 to 16.

Things have changed since 2012. Ten years ago, ESPN launched the SEC Network, giving fans of the conference’s teams a dedicated cable home for news, games, and more. One of the network’s flagship shows is SEC Nation, essentially College GameDay but limited exclusively to SEC schools.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced a new theme song for the show and that Week 1’s broadcast will emanate from Gainesville, Florida, as the Florida Gators take on the Miami Hurricanes.

Country music star Brooke Eden will perform the new theme song, which will be released on all platforms on August 30, the night before the opening game. The song will accompany a new opening sequence to the show.

“It’s such a privilege to get the opportunity to put my mark on the SEC Nation theme song and opening sequence. I’m so grateful for the chance to engage with fans and celebrate the passion of college football through a song that means so much to each of us. I grew up right here in the SEC, so these games make me feel at home even when I’m on the road,” Eden said.

Besides the new opening sequence and song, SEC Nation will not see many changes. Host Laura Rutledge will return, as will panelists Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum, Jordan Rodgers, and Roman Harper, who are part of the same lineup the show has had since 2021.

