Sean McDonough got quite the surprise on Thursday when Greg McElroy delivered news that the veteran ESPN play-by-play announcer had been named the 2025 National Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

“We’re super fired up about this. This is just an amazing, amazing thing,” McElroy said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be the one who gets to deliver the news. And I don’t think it could be more well-deserved. He is our leader. He is our patriarch… He is Sean McDonough, and he is officially the 2025 NSMA Sportscaster of the Year.”

McDonough quipped that he was speechless for the first time in his life and aimed to keep it “uncharacteristically brief.”

“I’ve joked I’ve been the Susan Lucci of that award,” McDonough said, referencing the soap opera actress who was nominated 18 consecutive times for a Daytime Emmy before finally winning in 1999.

The comparison is apt. McDonough has been one of the most versatile and accomplished broadcasters in sports for over three decades, calling everything from the World Series to the Stanley Cup Finals to March Madness. But the national recognition had eluded him until now.

McDonough’s 2025 was defined by his work on college football, where he and McElroy have become ESPN’s second-most prominent team behind Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit. The duo finished first in Awful Announcing’s 2025 college football announcer rankings, jumping from second place the previous year. They drew the highest percentage of A/B/C votes (96.0 percent) and the most raw A grades (439 of 699 votes) in the poll.

“When Sean McDonough finally hangs up the mic, he will have built a resume calling football, basketball, baseball, and hockey that only a few announcers could ever hope to match,” AA’s Matt Yoder wrote in December. “But at this stage of his career, amid all those roles, he shines most by calling college football for ESPN, where he has built a strong partnership with Greg McElroy. McDonough always meets the moment and perfectly captures the drama and fun of college football.”

McDonough turned 63 this year and shows no signs of slowing down. He’s made it clear he plans to keep calling games as long as he still has his fastball, which by all accounts he does.