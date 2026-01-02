Screenshot

ESPN play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough showed why he was named the 2025 National Sportscaster of the Year during the Ole Miss-Georgia broadcast in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Day at the Sugar Bowl.

Just hours after being informed of the honor on Thursday, McDonough more than matched the thrilling product on the field with his electric and honest commentary during the Ole Miss 39-34 victory over Georgia in New Orleans, LA.

McDonough tells it like it is as well as anyone in the business, whether it’s calling out poor execution on the field or calling out the officiating, and he usually leaves viewers in agreement with his thoughts that plenty of announcers are afraid to say.

Sean McDonough continued on the Kirby Smart decision: “That seemed like a little much…” 🏈🎙️ #CFP https://t.co/wIgXGHsPD4 pic.twitter.com/7q2dsmfvol — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2026

Sean McDonough: “Oh my goodness! That’s a huge miss! With the umpire and the center judge staring right at it behind the play.” 🏈🦓🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/p6yWBBq19C — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2026

And here’s the *official* ending after a bit of chaos. Sean McDonough: “Matt, this is feeling like an excruciating ending to a classic game. Does common sense need to prevail here?” Matt Austin: “Well, yes, but we do have rules we have to follow.” 🏈🦓🎙️ #CFP https://t.co/UZIoeWwxK8 pic.twitter.com/Puh9ym6fsT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2026

And in addition to the astute, honest commentary, McDonough has one of the most enjoyable voices to listen to in sports, especially with his calls in big moments of big games.

McDonough brings plenty of genuine excitement and emotion to the calls, which sometimes even leave his voice cracking. He went wild during many plays in Thursday night’s game alongside color commentator Greg McElroy.

Sean McDonough has the call for the Ole Miss-Georgia College Football Playoff game on ESPN. 🏈🔥🎙️ #CFP pic.twitter.com/PV2cSRjg14 https://t.co/cKKxlqFcKq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2026

THE POTENTIAL PLAY OF THE PLAYOFF 🔥 A HOUDINI ACT ON MULTIPLE LEVELS 🎩 pic.twitter.com/RrEWqMMSaL — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2026

Many college football fans on social media were praising McDonough’s performance during the Ole Miss-Georgia game. Here’s a sampling of the reactions:

We are blessed to have Sean McDonough on this call. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 2, 2026

This game is fantastic and Sean McDonough calling it is taking it to the next level. You gotta love sports! — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 2, 2026

Sean McDonough is the best — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 2, 2026

McDonough at one of the highest levels of his career in this game, at least to me. He’s been consistently at the very top of his game, or near it, dating back to that Rantanen game in the NHL playoffs last May. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) January 2, 2026

If McDonough’s voice is cracking, you know you’re watching a great 🏈 game. — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) January 2, 2026

McDonough put all of his excellent skills on display on Thursday night, and it made a very entertaining CFP game even more entertaining for ESPN viewers.

And McDonough will have the play-by-play duties for one of the CFP semifinal games for ESPN next week, so expect another fantastic call on the broadcast for a huge game.