Screenshot
By Matt Clapp on

ESPN play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough showed why he was named the 2025 National Sportscaster of the Year during the Ole Miss-Georgia broadcast in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Day at the Sugar Bowl.

Just hours after being informed of the honor on Thursday, McDonough more than matched the thrilling product on the field with his electric and honest commentary during the Ole Miss 39-34 victory over Georgia in New Orleans, LA.

McDonough tells it like it is as well as anyone in the business, whether it’s calling out poor execution on the field or calling out the officiating, and he usually leaves viewers in agreement with his thoughts that plenty of announcers are afraid to say.

And in addition to the astute, honest commentary, McDonough has one of the most enjoyable voices to listen to in sports, especially with his calls in big moments of big games.

McDonough brings plenty of genuine excitement and emotion to the calls, which sometimes even leave his voice cracking. He went wild during many plays in Thursday night’s game alongside color commentator Greg McElroy.

Many college football fans on social media were praising McDonough’s performance during the Ole Miss-Georgia game. Here’s a sampling of the reactions:

McDonough put all of his excellent skills on display on Thursday night, and it made a very entertaining CFP game even more entertaining for ESPN viewers.

And McDonough will have the play-by-play duties for one of the CFP semifinal games for ESPN next week, so expect another fantastic call on the broadcast for a huge game.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp