Screen grab: ESPN

The end of the 2024 NBA Finals may have marked the end of an era for ESPN’s coverage, with Tim Legler’s contract with the Worldwide Leader seemingly set to expire (if it hasn’t already).

On SportsCenter following the Boston Celtics’ series-clinching victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, Scott Van Pelt addressed Legler’s uncertain future with the network.

“This is going to get uncomfortable for you because I’m getting ready to talk about you with you sitting right here. This wraps up the end of it. There’s nobody who I enjoy sitting with more, watching the games, doing this with,” Van Pelt said. “I love the fact whether it’s podcasts or going to the games, I feel like NBA Twitter and NBA Fans get that this dude is the best there is.

“And I hope that the bosses — I don’t want to lose you, but if we lose you some because you’re out there doing games, then that will be cool with me. Because you’re not good at this man, you’re great at this. Nobody’s better at talking basketball than Tim Legler. And I think everybody out there gets it and we’re just lucky that we get to sit here with you and do it.”

“Appreciate everything you said, man,” Legler replied. “You know how much I love being out here with you.”

Legler reportedly signed a three-year contract extension to remain at ESPN in 2021, indicating that his contract is set to expire — and perhaps already has. Having been at ESPN since 2000, the 57-year-old has been a staple of the network’s NBA coverage for a quarter-century, routinely appearing as an analyst on programs like Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter, in addition to occasionally calling games.

In recent years, the former shooting guard has developed a cult following of sorts for his basketball acumen, mix of honesty and humor and his chemistry with Van Pelt, who he has routinely joined for the late-night SportsCenter following NBA games.

Based on Van Pelt’s comments, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Legler remain at ESPN, but reading between the lines, he appears to be eyeing more game assignments — whether it’s at the Worldwide Leader or elsewhere. It will also be interesting to see how the NBA’s next media rights deal potentially affects Legler’s impending free agency, with NBC and Amazon set to join ESPN as the league’s media rights partners after next season.

