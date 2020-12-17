Scott Van Pelt
Several ESPN figures have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, including Todd McShay (in April), Marty Smith (in November), Matthew Berry (earlier this month) and Dan Dakich (also this month). The latest is nightly SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt, who revealed that on Twitter Thursday:

That’s certainly unfortunate to hear. And as Van Pelt also tweeted, it’s been a rough week in his household:

We wish Van Pelt and his family all the best.

