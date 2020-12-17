Several ESPN figures have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, including Todd McShay (in April), Marty Smith (in November), Matthew Berry (earlier this month) and Dan Dakich (also this month). The latest is nightly SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt, who revealed that on Twitter Thursday:

Won’t be doing shows for a bit after a positive Covid-19 test. Thankfully, no fever & I feel fine. Just can’t smell or taste anything which was my clue to go get a test. So, I will hunker down and hopefully can be back at it before too long. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 17, 2020

That’s certainly unfortunate to hear. And as Van Pelt also tweeted, it’s been a rough week in his household:

Also, Otis The Dog tore his ACL this week. Merry bleeping ? for the squad. Appreciate all your kind wishes. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 17, 2020

We wish Van Pelt and his family all the best.

[Scott Van Pelt on Twitter]