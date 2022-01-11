ESPN viewers would normally expect to see Scott Van Pelt on their screens late Monday night following the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, the SportsCenter host tweeted Monday that he wouldn’t be hosting a show after the title game between Alabama and Georgia following a “medical scare.” He did say that while things got “pretty spooky,” he’s “fine now.”

Bummed to miss one of my favorite shows of the year, but happy to be ok and home after a bit of a medical scare this afternoon. Thanks to @SuburbanHosp @CJPVFD for looking after me. Heart got a little out of whack, (SVT) which was pretty spooky, but fine now. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) January 11, 2022

SVT is short for supraventricular tachycardia, which is caused by an irregular or fast heartbeat.

The 55-year-old has been with ESPN for over two decades and cemented his spot with the network with his long-time radio work before moving over to host SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, featuring the popular Bad Beats segment.

Van Pelt may discuss the issue at later date and it’s unclear if he’ll miss further appearances as well, but for now, he received lots of well-wishes from his audience, other members of the sports media world, and his alma mater.

