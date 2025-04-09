Photo Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

This could be the year that Scott Van Pelt finally breaks through and wins a Sports Emmy Award. But given his history, with eight nominations and zero wins, he’s ready to accept another loss.

The ESPN SportsCenter host appeared on The Dan Patrick Show Wednesday, and addressed his 0-for-8 run in vying for that prestigious honor. Nominations for this year were announced Tuesday, and Van Pelt earned another nod for “Outstanding Personality/Studio Host.”

Patrick, who has also never won a Sports Emmy, has also been nominated again this year for “Outstanding Studio Show — Daily.” He commiserated with Van Pelt.

“We’re both nominated, our show, you as a host,” Patrick said. “We’re 0-for-5, you’re 0-for …?”

“Eight,” Van Pelt said. “That’s a lot of times to sit there until the very end. It’s a long evening. There’s no food, the bitterness builds, and then they say ‘Ernie Johnson’ or ‘Mike Tirico,’” Van Pelt said. “There have been years where Ernie is not nominated and then Mike wins. Then there’s years when Mike’s not nominated and then Ernie wins, and this year, Dan, they’re both nominated. So we’re going to just do the math and just put that nine in the right-hand column, pal.”

Patrick noted that he faced his own juggernaut when he used to earn nominations as studio host, going against Bob Costas.

“I always viewed it as I was Patrick Ewing in the [Michael] Jordan era,” Patrick joked. “I wasn’t going to win. I was proud of myself and would try to put up a fight, but I knew I was going to lose. I just didn’t know in how many games.”

Van Pelt pointed out he’s usually at the Masters every year when he learns he’s been nominated, and his losses have become a running joke when he’s at Augusta National.

“Of course, you want to hear your name but you make the cut, you make the cut,” Van Pelt said. “There’s a hell of a lot of people that do what we do. So you do have to give yourself a little grace and say, ‘that’s pretty cool.’ Nice to see your name and then you go to New York and then you lose.”

Paul Pabst, executive producer of Patrick’s show, said this seems like Van Pelt’s year. Van Pelt admitted everyone felt that way once a few years ago.

“Years ago, the COVID year, I believe you had me as a lock because the work we did,” Van Pelt said. “That was the one year I got real bitter. We created content out of nothing. No one else was doing television, and we still didn’t win. That was the one year I think I got bitter. I was like, well, the hell with it.”

Van Pelt faces a loaded field in his category this year. Johnson and Tirico were once again nominated, along with Scott Hanson and Kate Scott. The Sports Emmy Awards ceremony will be held May 20 in New York City