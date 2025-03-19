Credit: ESPN

TruTV. A true staple of March. A sign that buzzer beaters and Cinderellas are in the air. The network is a breath of fresh air, really.

But what goes on on truTV the other 11 months of the year? When there aren’t First Fours and first rounds to air? It’s a fair question! The network known for Impractical Jokers has 24/7 programming to fill after all. And unless they’ve decided to take the MTV route and air reruns of one show for days at a time, there’s bound to be some shows us sports fans have never heard of.

Enter: Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve.

The late night SportsCenter duo was there to give us a lovely crash course about what’s going on on truTV outside the month of March by playing a quick game of “Real or Fake TV Shows?” The result was as hilarious as you’d expect.

Time again for “Real or Fake TruTV Show” with Steve and SVP pic.twitter.com/sIRKWDea0k — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) March 19, 2025

Here’s how SVP’s guesses fared:

Round 1

Name That Belgian

Cocaine or Ozempic?

Sister Jean’s Genes

The Carbonaro Effect (SVP’s guess)

Round 2

Chief, Bud or Sport?

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters

The Beekeeper’s Wife

Love is Deaf (SVP’s guess)

Round 3

You Can Do Better (SVP’s guess)

(SVP’s guess) Bang My Bongo

Corn Cops

Inside the NDA

Round 4

Costco Free Sample Kitchen

Pimp My Duplex

Hack My Life (SVP’s guess)

(SVP’s guess) Venmo Transfers Gone Wrong

Round 5

101 Places to Party Before you Die (SVP’s guess)

(SVP’s guess) Goatees of Yesteryear

Deep Fried Turkey Disasters

Marshawn Lynch’s Yeast Mode

All told, that’s a strong performance out of Van Pelt! Four out of five ain’t bad.

Major props to the producers for some of these. Inside the NDA? Not only does that sound completely believable for the truTV lineup, but it actually seems kind of good? Like, I’d leave the TV on for a bit after March Madness finished up to watch that?

I hope truTV programming executives were taking notes.