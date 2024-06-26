Scott Van Pelt shared touching news with the late Stuart Scott’s daughters Tuesday night on “SportsCenter.”

Almost a decade after his death, the late Stuart Scott’s memory still looms large at ESPN, where the former SportsCenter host entertained millions with his catchphrases (“Boo-yah!”) and unique personality.

ESPN and SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt honored Scott’s memory in surprising fashion Tuesday night. SVP invited Scott’s daughters, Taelor and Sydni, on the show and shared some touching news about a special fundraiser for the V Foundation’s Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

“My chest is pounding because I get to tell you guys something you don’t know is coming,” Van Pelt said to Scott’s daughters, who were on the screen behind him via a remote link. “Between now and July 11, when the ESPYs are held, every single dollar that is donated to the V Foundation, every single dollar, will go directly to your father’s fund.”

When Scott’s daughters became emotional at the news, Van Pelt said, “Now don’t go crying and make me cry on TV, I’ve been praying all day, ‘Lord, don’t let me cry on TV.'”

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Stuart Scott’s ESPYS speech, Scott Van Pelt was joined by Stuart Scott’s daughters Taelor and Sydni. They shared an unforgettable moment together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iDE1jqbEbH — ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2024



Van Pelt went on to mention there is also a “very generous and anonymous donor” who will match all donations up to $75,000.

The fundraising drive honors the 10-year anniversary of Scott’s emotional speech in July 2014 at the ESPYs when he received the Jimmy V Award for his fight against cancer. He died of appendiceal cancer on Jan. 4, 2015 at age 49. In his speech, Scott said, “When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live.”

The SportsCenter segment got even more emotional a short time later, when Van Pelt talked about Scott.

“Your dad loved North Carolina, everybody knew that, but there was nothing in the world that he loved more than his little girls,” Van Pelt said. “And I’m sitting here looking at the grown women you’ve become … he’d be so proud and is so proud, and so are all of us at ESPN who love you from afar. This is really, really cool that I got to do this.”

