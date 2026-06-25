Credit: ESPN

Scott Van Pelt is not giving up in one of the most important missions in sports – talking some sense into the NBA over players wearing the wrong hat on NBA Draft night.

This has been a thing for decades. Because of league rules, any trade involving draft picks can’t be finalized until the new league year starts in July. So even though the entire universe knows that Nate Ament was going to play for the Milwaukee Bucks after Pick #13 was acquired from the Miami Heat as part of the massive Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, he was still given a Miami hat on Thursday night.

And after launching into a rant about the nonsensical nature of it all last year on SportsCenter with SVP, he did it again on Thursday night after the first round of the NBA Draft this year. And just like he was right last year, he’s also right again.

SVP on players wearing the wrong hat on draft night lmao “How hard is this to fix?!” pic.twitter.com/L3mWXjOGir — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 24, 2026

“I have no idea how many more years I’ll be doing this, but I want to make a solemn vow to complain every single year about the single dumbest thing about draft night,” Van Pelt said.

‘Hey, congratulations, you’ve waited your whole life for this moment. You get to share this with your family, your friends, and the world. Here, can you put on this hat?’ Yea, no, it’s the wrong team’s hat. It’ll be the photo you have of this moment for the rest of your life. You in the wrong hat. But you know, the league year, it doesn’t start until July. So just put the hat on. Wrong hat. How hard is this to fix,” Van Pelt asked incredulously.

Forget the single dumbest thing about draft night, it’s one of the dumbest things in all of sports.

If everyone knows the trade has happened including the players themselves, why are we going through with this charade? Even if you don’t change the rule, just use common sense. It’s just a hat after all, it’s not like it’s a binding contract. And this isn’t a new phenomenon, it’s been going on at the NBA Draft for more than 30 years!

The association has done a lot to focus on problem solving from tanking to the NBA Finals television presentation. But this one should theoretically be one of the easiest of all to solve.