Credit: ESPN

It’s hard to explain to a non-sports fan just how much people love to analyze and discuss scorebugs.

But trust us, we’re well aware.

So we were not surprised to see ample discussion about ESPN’s new College Football Playoff scorebug, which debuted Friday night during the Notre Dame-Indiana game.

ESPN debuts a new scorebug and graphics for the College Football Playoff. 🏈📺 #CFP https://t.co/W6OLoQAM9b pic.twitter.com/zom3K4NceL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2024

ESPN debuted a brand new set of sleek and modern graphics during the game and from the jump everyone seemed pretty thrilled with the results.

“Introducing ESPN’s new #CFBPlayoff scorebug and graphics package,” wrote Bill Hofheimer, ESPN’s VP of communications. “Our CFB production and Creative Studio teams put so much work into these packages. Readable, vibrant, clear footing, and sleek.”

Big fan of ESPN’s new scorebug at the bottom. Clear, clean and sharp. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 21, 2024

Usually my eyes reject anything that’s different, but ESPN’s new score graphic for the CFP is elite — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamShow) December 21, 2024

I’m liking this new ESPN score bug. — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) December 21, 2024

The new ESPN scorebug is beautiful btw — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) December 21, 2024

However, former Deadspin editor Tim Burke’s first thought was that it looked great as-is but might not work well when paired with ESPN’s BottomLine ticker. And when he saw that in action, his suspicions were confirmed.

Sure enough, it does make for a very busy bottom of the screen.

We’ve suggested in the past getting rid of the BottomLine during games altogether, but that’s a discussion for another time.

