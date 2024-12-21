Scorebug Credit: ESPN
It’s hard to explain to a non-sports fan just how much people love to analyze and discuss scorebugs.

But trust us, we’re well aware.

So we were not surprised to see ample discussion about ESPN’s new College Football Playoff scorebug, which debuted Friday night during the Notre Dame-Indiana game.

ESPN debuted a brand new set of sleek and modern graphics during the game and from the jump everyone seemed pretty thrilled with the results.

Introducing ESPN’s new #CFBPlayoff scorebug and graphics package,” wrote Bill Hofheimer, ESPN’s VP of communications. “Our CFB production and Creative Studio teams put so much work into these packages. Readable, vibrant, clear footing, and sleek.”

However, former Deadspin editor Tim Burke’s first thought was that it looked great as-is but might not work well when paired with ESPN’s BottomLine ticker. And when he saw that in action, his suspicions were confirmed.

so yeah it is indeed awful

— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.lol) December 20, 2024 at 5:29 PM

Sure enough, it does make for a very busy bottom of the screen.

We’ve suggested in the past getting rid of the BottomLine during games altogether, but that’s a discussion for another time.

