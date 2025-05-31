Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detail view of a ESPN college football emblem on a end zone broadcast camera during the first half between the North Dakota State Bison against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With just over three months left until the start of the 2025 college football season, both ESPN and TNT have shared some insight into some of the biggest games on their respective networks throughout the season.

The 2025 season will be the first with Big 12 football games will be featured on Turner programming. This comes as a result of a settlement struck between the NBA and Warner Bros. Discovery that grants Turner the rights to air 13 Big 12 college football games originally slated for ESPN programming each season for the next 11 years.

While we don’t know every game that will be on Turner programming in 2025, Bleacher Report, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, did share a sneak peek into the first three games that will be broadcast on the network this coming season.

This includes a Week 1 game between Arizona and Hawaii, a Week 2 game between Texas Tech and Kent State, and a Week 3 game between Arizona State and Texas State.

BIG 12 KICKING OFF IT’S SEASON ON TNT & @SportsonMax 🏈🔥 Get your popcorn ready 🍿 pic.twitter.com/uYnNqq2ozC — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) May 29, 2025

It’s interesting to see that all three Big 12 games that are known to be airing on Turner programming are games between Big 12 teams and non-power five schools. Not exactly the kind of high-profile games that Turner was likely hoping to get.

However, this is perhaps to be expected, as the games they are receiving were actually originally supposed to be on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, meaning they were never going to be the kind of high-profile games typically designated to be on linear television.

Meanwhile, ESPN offered a bit more of a detailed look into some of the biggest games on its network. In their own post on X on Friday, they revealed ten games on the network throughout the season, all of which are extremely intriguing matchups on paper.

IT’S ALMOST THAT TIME‼️ Which game are you most excited for? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V7GCXSyESh — ESPN (@espn) May 29, 2025

It’s quite clear, based on this selection of games airing on ESPN, that the network isn’t losing much by giving these 13 Big 12 games to Turner, and remains neck and neck with Fox as the network airing the most high-profile games this coming season.