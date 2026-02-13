Credit: ESPN, Jerome Miron-Imagn Images, Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK, Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As another NFL season concludes, ESPN’s SC Featured is making its return for a new season this Sunday, Feb. 15, on SportsCenter.

After debuting in 2002 as the SportsCenter Sunday feature, the mini-documentary segments were rebranded as SC Featured in 2013 and have since won six Sports Emmy Awards (with over 50 nominations). In the last 12 years, SC Featured stories have won more than 90 industry awards.

The latest season begins with Big Air: The Mac McClung Story, which highlights the three-time Slam Dunk Contest Champion and former G League MVP Mac McClung as he continues to fight for a spot on an NBA roster.

Other upcoming stories include segments on UConn star Azzi Fudd’s ascension in women’s basketball, Kirk Gibson’s battle with Parkinson’s, ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler’s deeply personal story about discovering audio tapes recorded by his father before dying of cancer, and the origin story of how “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes went from a modest indie rock hit to a melody chanted in stadiums across the globe. Premiere dates for those segments are TBD.

“For more than two decades, SC Featured has set the benchmark for storytelling within SportsCenter,” said José Morales, Vice President & Executive Producer, Original Content. “Our Features Unit brings creativity, care, and journalistic rigor to every story – a commitment that continues to resonate with fans and across the industry.”

We were particularly enamored with SC Featured’s Where’s Wolf mini-doc about the Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic,” so we’re looking forward to seeing what this latest batch brings.