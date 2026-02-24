The Savannah Bananas dance Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, during the exhibition baseball game against the Clemson Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Credit: The Greenville News
Last year, ESPN aired 12 Savannah Bananas games on its platforms. This year, they’re more than doubling that.

Tuesday, ESPN, Disney+, and the Bananas will announce a 25-game exclusive package for 2026, with every “Banana Ball” game streaming on the ESPN App and Disney+ and select games airing across ESPN networks and ABC.

The schedule of games, which begins on February 28, also includes a first-ever national showcase on ABC from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Every game will also stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App for subscribers to the Unlimited plan.

“This expanded agreement reflects the incredible growth and fan demand surrounding Banana Ball,” said Brent Colborne, Vice President of ESPN Programming Content & Strategy, in a statement. “From iconic football stadiums to classic ballparks, these events showcase the energy and creativity fans love, delivered with the full reach and flexibility of ESPN, Disney+, and ABC.”

Driving home the corporate synergy, the schedule includes Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland Resort and a game at Angel Stadium on March 26, Banana Ball Day at Disney World with a game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on May 29, and a Banana Ball game at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford, Conn., that includes a stop at ESPN headquarters on July 23.
“We are fired up to be teaming up with ESPN with our biggest partnership to date,” said Bananas owner Jesse Cole. “Banana Ball has grown massively on the platform over the past few years. Now, as we launch the Banana Ball Championship League with six teams and sold out shows all over the country, we couldn’t imagine a better partnership to grow the game.”
The full schedule is below:
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Location
Network
Sat, Feb. 28
7 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Bananas
Tallahassee, FL | Doak Campbell Stadium
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, Mar. 14
8 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Bananas
New Orleans, LA | Super Dome
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, Mar. 28
10 p.m.
Clowns vs. Bananas
Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, Apr. 25
7 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Bananas
Bronx, NY | Yankee Stadium
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, May. 2
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Tailgaters
College Station, TX | Kyle Field (Texas A&M)
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, May. 23
7 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Bananas
Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Fri, May. 29
7 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Coconuts
Orlando, FL | ESPN Wide World of Sports
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, Jun. 13
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Firefighters
Lincoln, NE | Memorial Field (Nebraska)
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Fri, Jun. 19
7 p.m.
Bananas vs. Clowns
Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Jun. 20
7 p.m.
Bananas vs. Clowns
Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sun, Jun. 21
3 p.m.
Bananas vs. Clowns
Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Jun. 27
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Party Animals
Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Jun. 28
4 p.m.
Bananas vs. Party Animals
Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
ABC, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Thu, Jul. 23
7 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Clowns
Hartford, CT | Dunkin’ Park
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Fri, Jul. 24
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Firefighters
Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Jul. 25
5 p.m.
Bananas vs. Firefighters
Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Jul. 26
4 p.m.
Bananas vs. Firefighters
Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Fri, Jul. 31
9 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Party Animals
Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State)
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 1
8 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Party Animals
Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State)
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Fri, Aug. 7
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Coconuts
Minneapolis, MN | Target Field
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 8
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Coconuts
Minneapolis, MN | Target Field
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 15
8 p.m.
Clowns vs. Bananas
Denver, CO | Coors Field
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Fri, Aug. 21
8 p.m.
Coconuts vs. Bananas
St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 22
8 p.m.
Coconuts vs. Bananas
St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 29
7 p.m.
Bananas vs. Coconuts
Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

The new deal between ESPN and the Bananas continues the entertainment baseball team’s media rights ascension. In addition to airing select games on ESPN platforms since 2022, the touring team has also had rights deals with Stadium, Bally Live, and truTV.

