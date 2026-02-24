Credit: The Greenville News

Last year, ESPN aired 12 Savannah Bananas games on its platforms. This year, they’re more than doubling that.

Tuesday, ESPN, Disney+, and the Bananas will announce a 25-game exclusive package for 2026, with every “Banana Ball” game streaming on the ESPN App and Disney+ and select games airing across ESPN networks and ABC. The schedule of games, which begins on February 28, also includes a first-ever national showcase on ABC from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Every game will also stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App for subscribers to the Unlimited plan.

“This expanded agreement reflects the incredible growth and fan demand surrounding Banana Ball,” said Brent Colborne, Vice President of ESPN Programming Content & Strategy, in a statement. “From iconic football stadiums to classic ballparks, these events showcase the energy and creativity fans love, delivered with the full reach and flexibility of ESPN, Disney+, and ABC.”

Driving home the corporate synergy, the schedule includes Savannah Bananas Day at Disneyland Resort and a game at Angel Stadium on March 26, Banana Ball Day at Disney World with a game at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on May 29, and a Banana Ball game at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford, Conn., that includes a stop at ESPN headquarters on July 23.

“We are fired up to be teaming up with ESPN with our biggest partnership to date,” said Bananas owner Jesse Cole. “Banana Ball has grown massively on the platform over the past few years. Now, as we launch the Banana Ball Championship League with six teams and sold out shows all over the country, we couldn’t imagine a better partnership to grow the game.”

The full schedule is below:

Date Time (ET) Game Location Network Sat, Feb. 28 7 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Bananas Tallahassee, FL | Doak Campbell Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Mar. 14 8 p.m. Party Animals vs. Bananas New Orleans, LA | Super Dome ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Mar. 28 10 p.m. Clowns vs. Bananas Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Apr. 25 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Bananas Bronx, NY | Yankee Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, May. 2 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Tailgaters College Station, TX | Kyle Field (Texas A&M) ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, May. 23 7 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Bananas Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium (Tennessee) ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Fri, May. 29 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Coconuts Orlando, FL | ESPN Wide World of Sports ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Jun. 13 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Lincoln, NE | Memorial Field (Nebraska) ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Fri, Jun. 19 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Jun. 20 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sun, Jun. 21 3 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Jun. 27 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Party Animals Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon) ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Jun. 28 4 p.m. Bananas vs. Party Animals Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon) ABC, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Thu, Jul. 23 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Clowns Hartford, CT | Dunkin’ Park ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Fri, Jul. 24 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Jul. 25 5 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Jul. 26 4 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Fri, Jul. 31 9 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Party Animals Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State) ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 1 8 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Party Animals Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State) ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Fri, Aug. 7 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts Minneapolis, MN | Target Field ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 8 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts Minneapolis, MN | Target Field ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 15 8 p.m. Clowns vs. Bananas Denver, CO | Coors Field ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Fri, Aug. 21 8 p.m. Coconuts vs. Bananas St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 22 8 p.m. Coconuts vs. Bananas St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 29 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

The new deal between ESPN and the Bananas continues the entertainment baseball team’s media rights ascension. In addition to airing select games on ESPN platforms since 2022, the touring team has also had rights deals with Stadium, Bally Live, and truTV.