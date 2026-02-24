Last year, ESPN aired 12 Savannah Bananas games on its platforms. This year, they’re more than doubling that.
Tuesday, ESPN, Disney+, and the Bananas will announce a 25-game exclusive package for 2026, with every “Banana Ball” game streaming on the ESPN App and Disney+ and select games airing across ESPN networks and ABC.
The schedule of games, which begins on February 28, also includes a first-ever national showcase on ABC from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Every game will also stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App for subscribers to the Unlimited plan.
“This expanded agreement reflects the incredible growth and fan demand surrounding Banana Ball,” said Brent Colborne, Vice President of ESPN Programming Content & Strategy, in a statement. “From iconic football stadiums to classic ballparks, these events showcase the energy and creativity fans love, delivered with the full reach and flexibility of ESPN, Disney+, and ABC.”
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Game
|
Location
|
Network
|
Sat, Feb. 28
|
7 p.m.
|
Tailgaters vs. Bananas
|
Tallahassee, FL | Doak Campbell Stadium
|
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
|
Sat, Mar. 14
|
8 p.m.
|
Party Animals vs. Bananas
|
New Orleans, LA | Super Dome
|
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
|
Sat, Mar. 28
|
10 p.m.
|
Clowns vs. Bananas
|
Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium
|
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
|
Sat, Apr. 25
|
7 p.m.
|
Party Animals vs. Bananas
|
Bronx, NY | Yankee Stadium
|
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
|
Sat, May. 2
|
8 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Tailgaters
|
College Station, TX | Kyle Field (Texas A&M)
|
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sat, May. 23
|
7 p.m.
|
Tailgaters vs. Bananas
|
Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)
|
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
|
Fri, May. 29
|
7 p.m.
|
Party Animals vs. Coconuts
|
Orlando, FL | ESPN Wide World of Sports
|
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
|
Sat, Jun. 13
|
8 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Firefighters
|
Lincoln, NE | Memorial Field (Nebraska)
|
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
|
Fri, Jun. 19
|
7 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Clowns
|
Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
|
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sat, Jun. 20
|
7 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Clowns
|
Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
|
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
|
Sun, Jun. 21
|
3 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Clowns
|
Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
|
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sat, Jun. 27
|
8 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Party Animals
|
Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
|
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sun, Jun. 28
|
4 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Party Animals
|
Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
|
ABC, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Thu, Jul. 23
|
7 p.m.
|
Party Animals vs. Clowns
|
Hartford, CT | Dunkin’ Park
|
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Fri, Jul. 24
|
8 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Firefighters
|
Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
|
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sat, Jul. 25
|
5 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Firefighters
|
Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
|
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sun, Jul. 26
|
4 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Firefighters
|
Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
|
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Fri, Jul. 31
|
9 p.m.
|
Tailgaters vs. Party Animals
|
Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State)
|
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sat, Aug. 1
|
8 p.m.
|
Tailgaters vs. Party Animals
|
Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State)
|
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Fri, Aug. 7
|
8 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Coconuts
|
Minneapolis, MN | Target Field
|
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sat, Aug. 8
|
8 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Coconuts
|
Minneapolis, MN | Target Field
|
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sat, Aug. 15
|
8 p.m.
|
Clowns vs. Bananas
|
Denver, CO | Coors Field
|
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Fri, Aug. 21
|
8 p.m.
|
Coconuts vs. Bananas
|
St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium
|
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sat, Aug. 22
|
8 p.m.
|
Coconuts vs. Bananas
|
St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium
|
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
|
Sat, Aug. 29
|
7 p.m.
|
Bananas vs. Coconuts
|
Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium
|
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
The new deal between ESPN and the Bananas continues the entertainment baseball team’s media rights ascension. In addition to airing select games on ESPN platforms since 2022, the touring team has also had rights deals with Stadium, Bally Live, and truTV.
