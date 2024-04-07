Syndication: Memphis (USA Today)

For Sunday afternoon’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Tournament title game between the unbeaten South Carolina Gamecocks and the Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, ABC covered the game with a standard broadcast while ESPN ran an alternate broadcast featuring The Bird & Taurasi Show with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi providing commentary. But A-list actor Samuel L. Jackson was clearly not a fan of the alternate broadcast – or even the standard broadcast, for that matter.

Midway through the game on Sunday afternoon, Jackson took to social media to express his displeasure with the ESPN broadcast hosted by Bird and Taurasi, which he presumably watched before switching to the standard broadcast on ABC.

“Who TF @ESPN thought this podcast commentary is a good idea??!! I never knew I needed an ABC feed before!!!” Jackson said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

But apparently, Jackson also had a problem with the ABC version of the broadcast featuring Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe as he later called them out for spending too much time talking about Clark and Iowa instead of the national champion Gamecocks.

“It’s okay to talk about the team that’s winning, too!!!” Jackson said in a post later in the game.

It seems that he’s not an easy guy to please, but he was clearly happy with the result of the game.

